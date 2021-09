MINNEAPOLIS -- Ohio State trails Minnesota 14-10 at the half in the season opener, when the Buckeyes were favored by two touchdowns going into Thursday night. * Second-year QB C.J. Stroud has been erratic in his first start, which isn’t a shock. But OSU fans were spoiled by the way Justin Fields played as a first-time starter in his second year of college football in 2019. Stroud was late on a throw to Chris Olave over the middle that led to an interception and a Minnesota go-ahead touchdown. He also missed a couple deep shots that Fields often hit in his career. After the pick, Stroud seemed reluctant to let the ball go, and Ryan Day needs to reassure his young starter at halftime. And the offense can’t put too much pressure on him. Stroud was 8 of 14 for 58 yards and the pick in the first half.

