Lebanon announced on Friday the formation of a new government headed by Prime Minister Najib Mikati, after more than a year of delays due to lack of political consensus and amid pressure from the international community in the face of the deep economic crisis in the country. Through tears, Mikati has acknowledged that the country is in a “very difficult” situation, according to the Lebanese newspaper. The Daily Star. The first meeting of the new cabinet is scheduled for Monday, when the country will definitely turn the page to an administration that has remained in office since August 10, 2020.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 6 DAYS AGO