On Thursday, the Socorro Warriors soccer team (2–3) defeated the Robertson Cardinals (1–4) 2–1 in their home opener at the Socorro Rodeo and Sports Complex. “Finally, finally, finally,” Warriors head coach William Oxford said about playing at home. “We’ve only been on the road for three weeks almost. We’ve only had four matches away, but it feels nice to get back out here. It’s so nice. We play so much better. You train on this type of grass. It just feels comfortable… Just the environment itself is conducive to quality soccer.”

SOCORRO, NM ・ 7 DAYS AGO