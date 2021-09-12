CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper Original mattress review: A firm feel that's ideal for back sleepers

By Lindsay Boyers
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasper didn't invent the idea of the mattress-in-a-box, but the mattress retailer definitely put the concept on the map. Thanks to influencer marketing and social media ads, Casper became the trendy new way to buy a mattress. And now, with over 175 online mattress players in the retail space, Casper...

