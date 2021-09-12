St. Paul boys finish fifth at Carnival

TIFFIN — The St. Paul boys cross country team finished fifth overall out of 28 teams in a strong field of schools in the Division III A-race at the Tiffin Carnival on Saturday at Hedges-Boyer Park.

The Flyers scored 178 points and finished behind perennial power East Canton (96), Ft. Loramie (97), Columbus Grove (145) and Holgate (163).

Returning state qualifier Ian Deeter placed 11th overall in 16:47.7 for the Flyers, followed closely by Isaac Thimke in 14th (16:55.4).

Also for the Flyers, Logan Rogers was 38th in 17:36.2, followed by Gavin Ross in 52nd (17:51.1) and Collin Liedorff in 63rd (18:05.3). David Forrest was 72nd (18:17.4) and Nick Centa (18:19) was 74th.

Western Reserve finished seventh overall in the Div. III B-race. Sean Murdock was 13th in 18:45.2, Aiden Perez (19:35.9) was 31st and Blake Caudill (19:48.7) was 40th.

Also for the Roughriders, Gavin Mackeigan (21:35.8) was 90th, Nuhn Holden (22:18.8) was 106th and Robert Murdock (23:16.4) was 130th.

In the Div. III girls race, St. Paul was 22nd out of 50 teams.

Megan Lesch led the Flyers in 64th place in 21:48. She was followed by Maddy McCall in 71st (21:56.7), Dana Sumpter (23:28) in 133rd, Isabel Howerton in 149th (23:49.6), Adelle Dowdell in 174th (24:36) and Sydney Endsley (24:51) in 183rd.

Western Reserve got a 79th-place finish from Kelsey Lasch in 22:04.5. She was followed by Anastin Hoover (22:52.4) in 110th, Rylee Weiser (25:09.6) in 198th, Katie Woodruff (25:22.4) in 208th, Kaylee Kolb (26:26.5) in 231st, Rachel Pippert (26:30.9) in 234th and Rachael Olds (26:47.2) in 236th.

The Monroeville girls were led by Stacey Legg (23:32.4) in 136th and Rachel Herner 923:36.5) in 141st.Lilly Brotzki (24.37.4) was 17th, followed by Anita Ruggles (26>12.7) in 226th, Avery Rosser (27:02.1) in 242nd, Anessa Ruggles (29:14.8) in 261st and Isabel Anderson (29:36.9) in 264th.

DIVISION I

Immel ninth, Kromer 11th for Norwalk

In the Division I A-race, senior Kyler Kromer again paced the Norwalk boys on Saturday.

Running against schools such as Cleveland St. Ignatius and Lakewood St. Edward among others, Kromer placed 11th in 16:16 for the Truckers. Luke Brown (18:45.7) was 142nd and Kynan Sparks (19:00.2) was 148th for Norwalk, followed by Joseph Lyons in 178th (20:26.8), Steven Willer in 180th (20:36), Xavier Sweet in 182nd (21:05.1) and Owen Wagner in 184th (21:25.4).

For the NHS girls, Zuri Immel was ninth in 20:34. Shyanne Moser (22:54.2) placed 61st and Kylie Moser (23:40.2) was 76th. Also for Norwalk, Serenity Lyons was 101st (25:19.2) and Addison Daniels was 103rd (25:26.2). Ana Henderson was 114th (26:25.4) and Emma Romell (29:55) finished in 135th.

DIVISION II

Edison girls eighth

The Chargers scored 231 points to finish among the top 10 teams in what was also a loaded field.

Grace Anderson paced Edison in ninth overall in 19:46.9, while Peyton Facemire (21:47.8) was 45th, Zoey Corfman (22:18.3) was 56th and Ava Miller (22:19.8) was 58th.

Also for Edison, Maylie Weilnau (22:33.8) was 64th, Mary Anderson (22:57.8) was 80th and Isabellah Linder (26:01.4) was 111th.

The Edison boys were 17th overall as a team in the Div. II boys race.

Bryce Michaelis (17:33.2) was 34th, Jackson Michaelis (18:03.7) was 52nd and Aiden Anderson was 63rd (18:18.9) for the Chargers. They were followed by Ricky Oliver (20:12.5) in 149th, Ben Bate (20:27.3) in 161st, Everett Gfell (20:36.6) in 170th and Jeffrey Snyder (20:38.5) in 176th.

BOYS GOLF

St. Paul splits in FC play

The St. Paul boys golf team lost 191-201 at Crestview on Sept. 3, then rebounded with a 199-219 win over New London on Sept. 8 at Millstone Hills to improve to 2-8 in Firelands Conference play.

In the loss at Crestview, played at Brookside golf course, Dan Schwan led teh way with a 46. He was followed by Fletcher Ross (50), Owen Romell (51), Logan Amato (54), Sam Scavuzzo (54) and Gavin Thurston (55).

In the win over New London, Schwan again fired a 46, followed by Amato, Romell and Ross with 51s. Scavuzzo added a 55 and Tom Gocsik had a 61.

The Flyers also competed at the Bellevue Invitational on Sept. 4 at Woussickett golf course. Schwan finished with a 47-48—95 and Scavuzzo had a 42-53—95. They were followed by Aiden Staing (47-52—99), AMato (50-52—102) and Romell (54-48—102).

St. Paul is scheduled to host Plymouth on Monday.

VOLLEYBALL

Hillsdale 3, New London 2

NEW LONDON — The Wildcats fell to 2-7 after playing their second straight five-game match on Saturday.

The Falcons won with scores of 6-25, 18-25, 25-16, 25-14 and 18-16.

New London was led by Emilee Rowland with 11 kills and Sasha Bowens with eight. Jocelyn Speicher was 20 for 20 serving with 15 points and four aces, while Bowens had 10 points and two aces and Madison Williams had 10 points and three aces.

Also for the ‘Cats, Bowens had 12 digs and nine assists, Speicher had 15 digs, while Madison Rowland had 13 digs and Grace Popa added 12 digs.