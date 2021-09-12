Philly's fight — er, passion — has Brassard pumped to play in front of Flyers fans

Derick Brassard has played in 117 career playoff games. Six of them have come in Philadelphia. He has not forgotten the atmosphere. During the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Brassard and Alain Vigneault's Rangers squared off against the Flyers in the first round. New York eliminated the Flyers in seven games and went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final, where it loss to the Kings. In the first-round series, the Rangers lost two of three games at the Wells Fargo Center but won three of four at Madison Square Garden, including the decisive Game 7.