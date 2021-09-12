CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

UKLS trial meta-analysis confirms that low dose CT screening for lung cancer reduces mortality

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer. (Denver—September 12 midnight MDT; 1 am CDT; 2 am EDT)— Low-dose CT lung cancer (LDCT) screening is associated with a 16 percent relative reduction in lung cancer mortality, when compared against a non-LDCT control arm, according to research presented by Professor John Field and the United Kingdom Cancer Screening Trial (UKLS) Team today at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer. The research will be published in the Lancet Regional Health-Europe.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces Cancer Risk By 40%

Taking this supplement can fight cancer and greatly reduce the risk of dying from the disease. Daily supplementation of cholecalciferol, also known as vitamin D3, can reduce the risk of fatal cancer by nearly 40 percent. The link between vitamin D and cancer has captivated experts’ mind for years. People...
CANCER
doctortipster.com

Lung cancer causes other than smoking

In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) Smoking is a known factor in causing lung cancer. However, lung cancer in non-smokers is also going up. What causes that?. A different lung cancer. Scientific studies found...
CANCER
The Independent

Lung cancer patients in England to receive ‘breakthrough’ tumour-stopping drug

Lung cancer patients in England will become the first in Europe to receive a new drug that can stem the growth of tumours. The medication, Sotorasib, will be fast-tracked to NHS patients after it was shown to stop lung cancer growing for seven months in trials. The drug targets the most common cancer-causing genetic mutations in the human body, known as KRAS G12C. Drugmaker Amgen, which has made the new medication, tested its drug in patients with the most common type of lung cancer, called non-small cell cancer. The KRAS gene, which has become known as the “Death Star” mutation...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Lung Cancer Screening#Cancer Prevention#Ukls#Llpv2#Ci#Iaslc#Wclc#Aaas#Eurekalert
ajmc.com

Treating Breathlessness, Improving QOL in Patients With COPD

Dual bronchodilators have been shown to broadly improve symptoms and quality of life (QOL) in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), dyspnea, or breathlessness, can greatly impact their life, but they learn to live with it and adapt rather than seek treatment for it, according to panelists during a discussion at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2021.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

NHS to screen 140,000 people for early stages of 50 types of cancer in the blood test’s biggest ever trial

The NHS hopes that thousands of people in many parts of England will take part in the world’s biggest trial of a blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear.The Galleri test, which is currently available in the US, can detect cancers that are not routinely screened for and can pinpoint where the disease is in the body.The test works by looking for chemical changes in fragments of genetic code – cell-free DNA (cfDNA) – that tumours leak into the bloodstream, with some tumours shedding DNA into the blood long before cancer symptoms are...
CANCER
healio.com

Dexpramipexole reduces eosinophils, improves lung function in moderate to severe asthma

In patients with moderate to severe eosinophilic asthma, treatment with dexpramipexole depleted blood and tissue eosinophils, which correlated with improvement in lung function, according to results of the phase 2 EXHALE trial. “Dexpramipexole is a drug that was originally developed in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. In the pivotal phase 2 and...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study illuminates origins of lung cancer in never smokers

A genomic analysis of lung cancer in people with no history of smoking has found that a majority of these tumors arise from the accumulation of mutations caused by natural processes in the body. This study was conducted by an international team led by researchers at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and describes for the first time three molecular subtypes of lung cancer in people who have never smoked.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Trial shows positive results for lung cancer patients taking chemotherapy plus durvalumab and tremelimumab

Patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) who received a combined regimen of durvalumab, tremelimumab, and chemotherapy experienced a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival and overall survival compared to patients who received just chemotherapy. Progression-free survival was significantly improved for patients receiving durvalumab plus chemotherapy compared with chemotherapy alone, with a positive trend for overall survival that did not reach statistical significance.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Artificial intelligence could help diagnose lung cancer a year earlier

An artificial intelligence (AI) program can spot signs of lung cancer on CT scans a year before they can be diagnosed with existing methods, according to research presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. Lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer death with around 1.8 million lives...
CANCER
Cape Gazette

A New Age for Colorectal Cancer Screenings

Many people shy away from colorectal cancer screenings because of what they’ve heard about others’ experiences. But testing methods and preparation for the most common type of screening — colonoscopy — have changed in recent years. Colorectal cancer screening recommendations also changed earlier this year. One of the most notable changes is that regular screenings should begin at age 45 instead of 50 for those at average risk of colorectal cancer. Bayhealth Gastroenterology Nurse Practitioner Tiffany Edwards, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, answers some common questions about the new screening guidelines.
CANCER
ABC Action News

BioMarker Status and Lung Cancer Treatment

For roughly 1 in 8 U.S. Patients with non-small cell lung Cancer, knowing their biomarker status could unlock the door to a newly approved treatment. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for approximately 84% of the 2.2 million new lung cancer diagnoses each year worldwide, including approximately 236,000 new cases in the U.S. We speak with a Physician about the critical role Biomarker Testing can play in detecting a form of lung cancer caused by a genetic mutation.
CANCER
pulmonologyadvisor.com

High Mortality Rate Seen in Patients With Cancer Hospitalized for COVID-19

According the results of a study published in JCO Global Oncology, patients with cancer who were hospitalized with COVID-19 had a high mortality rate, highlighting the need for close surveillance in this patient population. The study also identified numerous clinical factors associated with increased risk of death because of COVID-19.
CANCER
EurekAlert

COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced lung cancer clinical trial enrollment

(Denver Sept. 9, 2021 9 a.m. GMT/10 a.m. CDT/11 a.m. EDT)--Enrollment in lung cancer clinical trials declined 43% during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research presented today at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer. To assess the impact COVID-19 had on 171 lung cancer clinical trials, the IASLC...
MEMPHIS, TN
ajmc.com

Early Lung Screening May Be Beneficial in RA, Study Finds

A new study lends insights into the prevalence of lung abnormalities in patients with newly diagnosed cases of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). A high percentage of patients with early rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have abnormal findings on high-resolution CT (HRCT) examination, according to new study findings, suggesting lung involvement remains undiagnosed in many patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Herald

Cancer screening is at an all-time low

One in three Americans will get cancer in their lifetime. Regular cancer screening tests can improve and save your life. In fact, the early detection of breast cancer is critical to preventing mortality. It has helped to decrease the mortality due to breast cancer by an estimated 40% from 1989-2017. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, cancer screening overall is at an all-time low. An estimated 22 million cancer screenings were missed between March and June 2020.
CANCER
Cancer Health

Small-Cell Lung Cancer Resources

Check out a library of educational resources on small-cell lung cancer. Start with the easy-to-read overview “If You Have Small Cell Lung Cancer ," for more in-depth info, see “Treating Small-Cell Lung Cancer,” which includes information on chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery and palliative procedures for treating SCLC. You can also find information about seeking a second opinion, participating in a clinical trial, complementary medicine, finding support programs and more.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Imfinzi Shows Significant Survival Benefit in Phase 3 Trial for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Results from POSEIDON, a randomized open label, phase 3 trial, showed that patients administered 5 cycles of tremelimumab plus durvalumab and chemotherapy over 16 weeks experienced a 23% reduction in the risk of death compared with various chemotherapy options. AstraZeneca’s durvalumab (Imfinzi) and tremelimumab showed clinically meaningful and statistically significant...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy