UKLS trial meta-analysis confirms that low dose CT screening for lung cancer reduces mortality

The NHS hopes that thousands of people in many parts of England will take part in the world’s biggest trial of a blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear.The Galleri test, which is currently available in the US, can detect cancers that are not routinely screened for and can pinpoint where the disease is in the body.The test works by looking for chemical changes in fragments of genetic code – cell-free DNA (cfDNA) – that tumours leak into the bloodstream, with some tumours shedding DNA into the blood long before cancer symptoms are...

CANCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO