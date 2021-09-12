UKLS trial meta-analysis confirms that low dose CT screening for lung cancer reduces mortality
International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer. (Denver—September 12 midnight MDT; 1 am CDT; 2 am EDT)— Low-dose CT lung cancer (LDCT) screening is associated with a 16 percent relative reduction in lung cancer mortality, when compared against a non-LDCT control arm, according to research presented by Professor John Field and the United Kingdom Cancer Screening Trial (UKLS) Team today at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer. The research will be published in the Lancet Regional Health-Europe.www.eurekalert.org
