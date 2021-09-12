CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Win a 3-in-1 Air Purifier

Parents Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years and older. Begins: 1:00 AM EDT on 9/12/2021. Ends: 12:59 AM EDT on 9/13/2021. Subject to Official Rules available online. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Meredith Corporation. Sweepstakes is offered by Meredith Corporation and may be promoted by any of Meredith’s publications in various creative executions online and in print and at additional URLs at any time during the sweepstakes.

www.parents.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parents Magazine

Win a 3-in-1 Touchless Thermometer

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years and older. Begins: 1:00 AM EDT on 9/4/2021. Ends: 12:59 AM EDT on 9/5/2021. Subject to Official Rules available online. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Meredith Corporation. Sweepstakes is offered by Meredith Corporation and may be promoted by any of Meredith’s publications in various creative executions online and in print and at additional URLs at any time during the sweepstakes.
HOBBIES
Parents Magazine

Win an Insulated Bottle Bag

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years and older. Begins: 1:00 AM EDT on 9/14/2021. Ends: 12:59 AM EDT on 9/15/2021. Subject to Official Rules available online. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Meredith Corporation. Sweepstakes is offered by Meredith Corporation and may be promoted by any of Meredith’s publications in various creative executions online and in print and at additional URLs at any time during the sweepstakes.
HOBBIES
ETOnline.com

Best Air Purifiers to Help You Breathe Easy

Air purifiers are the home essential of the moment. Ongoing wildfires that are devastating California, Oregon and Colorado are also causing smoke pollution across the United States -- and there's no wonder that more people are turning to air purifiers to ensure that the indoor air quality within their homes is clean and protected.
ELECTRONICS
southfloridareporter.com

Rensair Air Purifier Providing South Florida with Healthy Indoor Air

Rensair Air Purifier has been making global headlines as a leader in air purification. With the rise in Covid-19 cases and the Delta variant, you want the indoor air you breathe to be virus-free. The portable Rensair air purifier traps and kills more than 99.97% of all airborne bacteria and...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Purifier#Meredith Corporation
41nbc.com

Hooked on Science: How to make an air purifier at home

Dust, toxins, and germs create poor indoor air quality- the good news is that using a few ingredients from the hardware store you can make the air you breathe cleaner. Our “science guy,” Jason Lindsey, shows you how to engineer an air purifier in this edition of Hooked on Science.
adafruit.com

Purifying Air and Saving Water via Vapor Collection

The technology was originally envisioned by professor of mechanical engineering Kripa Varanasi to develop efficient water-recovery systems by capturing water droplets from both natural fog and plumes from power plant cooling towers. The project began as part of doctoral thesis research of Maher Damak PhD ’18, with funding from the MIT Tata Center for Technology and Design, to improve the efficiency of fog-harvesting systems like the ones used in some arid coastal regions as a source of potable water. Those systems, which generally consist of plastic or metal mesh hung vertically in the path of fogbanks, are extremely inefficient, capturing only about 1 to 3 percent of the water droplets that pass through them.
ENVIRONMENT
adafruit.com

Cuboid: A DIY air purifier that’s better than a box-fan @dynomight7

At DYNOMIGHT is the design for a do it yourself air purifier called The Cuboid:. I love box-fan based air purifiers. They are cheap, trivial to build, and people around the world have done experiments to show they actually work. Still, box-fan purifiers have two downsides: They create a lot...
ELECTRONICS
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
inputmag.com

Peloton made its own fitness apparel to rival Lululemon and Nike

Peloton, which is currently facing multiple federal probes over reports of injuries from its at-home exercise equipment, has decided to produce more user-friendly products. The fitness platform announced it was launching its own private apparel brand — simply named Peloton Apparel — meant for high performance and leisure. Although Peloton...
FITNESS
Parents Magazine

How to Help Your Kid Launch Their Own Small Business

Do you have a budding entrepreneur in your brood? Here's how to help get those youthful business dreams off the ground—with insights from one of the wealthiest teen entrepreneurs in the world. When most of us think about kids starting their own business, it's likely we're envisioning a quaint lemonade...
KIDS
Science Friday

Many Schools Are Buying High-Tech Air Purifiers. Do They Actually Work?

As students head back to school, parents are getting a lot of mail about what schools are doing to better protect kids in the classroom—from mask policies to spacing to lunch plans. One item on many administrators’ lists of protective measures is improving classrooms’ ventilation. Many studies have shown that...
TECHNOLOGY
Parents Magazine

How Much is 'Normal' to Spend on Newborn Clothes? Mom Surveys Reddit (and Responses Were Largely the Same)

Tiny onesies can become a big expense, but most Redditors are rather thrifty. Adorable, teeny tiny baby clothes. They're cute and fun to shop for while scrolling through your phone during a late-night feeding. But as any parent of a newborn can attest to, those patterned onesies can add up fast, cost-wise. One person kept seeing people post hundreds of dollars worth of baby clothes on Facebook Marketplace, so they wanted to know: Is this normal?
APPAREL
Parents Magazine

Official Rules

Void outside the 50 United States and where prohibited. Do not proceed in this site if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, (excluding Puerto Rico) at the time of entry.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy