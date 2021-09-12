CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamaroneck, NY

Boys Varsity Soccer Falls to Mamaroneck

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRye Boys Varsity Soccer fell to Mamaroneck in an away game, 2-1. “Michael Desmond scored a screamer into the top shelf to put us up 1-0 midway through the first half,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Jared Small. “We were pleased to play on the front foot for the entire match and got strong efforts from Devan Patel at the forward position and Jack Childs in the midfield. Overall, a great high school soccer match between two strong teams and definitely an experience that will help us as we move forward in the season.”

