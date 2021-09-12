Why Daniel Espinosa denied ethical vampiric behavior against jason?
It’s only logical to ponder the possibility of seeing Jared Leto’s Dr. Michael Morbius appear in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. After all, Sony’s Morbius movie will directly follow the release of the Venom sequel. Besides, Tom Hardy is rumored to appear in Morbius after director Daniel Espinosa mentioned Hardy being involved in the movie. But since Morbius will narrate the origin story of the titular vampire, it’s unlikely that Sony will spoil his transformation before the movie comes out. Nevertheless, there are multiple ways Venom: Let There Be Carnage could incorporate Jared Leto’s character, including a post-credits scene that doesn’t fully reveal his vampiric appearance and a cameo set before he discovers the “cure” to his blood disease. Still, a bigger supporting role shouldn’t be expected yet.blogs.southcoasttoday.com
Comments / 0