CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Why Daniel Espinosa denied ethical vampiric behavior against jason?

By Tanya Almeida
South Coast Today
 5 days ago

It’s only logical to ponder the possibility of seeing Jared Leto’s Dr. Michael Morbius appear in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. After all, Sony’s Morbius movie will directly follow the release of the Venom sequel. Besides, Tom Hardy is rumored to appear in Morbius after director Daniel Espinosa mentioned Hardy being involved in the movie. But since Morbius will narrate the origin story of the titular vampire, it’s unlikely that Sony will spoil his transformation before the movie comes out. Nevertheless, there are multiple ways Venom: Let There Be Carnage could incorporate Jared Leto’s character, including a post-credits scene that doesn’t fully reveal his vampiric appearance and a cameo set before he discovers the “cure” to his blood disease. Still, a bigger supporting role shouldn’t be expected yet.

blogs.southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch on Replacing Iron Man in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always moving forward. Marvel’s Phase 4 is taking fans to the new Marvel Multiverse and it is doing it all without the two characters who led Phases 1-3: Tony Stark AKA Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers AKA Captain America (Chris Evans). The...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man’s Andrew Garfield still wants to see a Sinister Six spin-off

Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield thinks it would be “cool” if Drew Goddard finally got to make his Sinister Six movie. The villain led spin-off was teased at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but that film’s poor performance at the box office – and Sony’s subsequent deal with Disney and Marvel Studios – led to the action movie being cancelled.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Andrew Garfield Responds To Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘Leak’ed Image Of Him As Peter Parker

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. One of the most highly anticipated superhero movies coming down the line is certainly Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home. There are countless rumors about Tom Holland's upcoming threequel, the most popular being that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might be back as Peter Parker. The latter actor has denied this a few times, and now Garfield has responded to a possible leaked image featuring him back as Peter.
MOVIES
102.5 KISS FM

Andrew Garfield Says Viral ‘Spider-Man’ Set Image Was Photoshopped

Andrew Garfield has once again denied any involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Garfield dismissed the idea that there was photographic evidence of him being on set for the upcoming MCU film. Then, he amended his statement to say that he was aware of the image, but it wasn’t authentic. “I heard about it,” Garfield admitted, “And I did see it. And it's a Photoshop.” Garfield continued, “I'm trying to manage expectations.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Espinosa
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Samuel L. Jackson
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Tom Hardy
wegotthiscovered.com

Tom Hardy’s Venom Confirmed To Meet Spider-Man In Future Movie

The upcoming Sony Pictures film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is debuting on October 15th, and with just a month to go until the big premiere, fans are talking about the big fight between Venom and Carnage. In the movie, Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock has seemingly adjusted to life with the symbiote. Of course, that was the premise of the first movie.
MOVIES
South Coast Today

Why Jason Maverick retained pumpkin bomb after Peter scott?

Characters are memorable only if they make us feel something — an inkling of connection to help us invest. The investment is cheapened if the character dies (or we think he did) and then the weight of that loss is dismissed cavalierly. Like Pamela waking up one day, walking into the shower and seeing Bobby there like “Hey, everybody, don’t worry, it was all just a bad dream.”Until Top Gun: Maverick rolls around next summer, No Time to Die can officially be called the longest-delayed movie of the pandemic era, having originally been scheduled for release in November 2019. A full 23 months later, Daniel Craig’s final outing as cinema’s premiere secret agent will finally hit big screens all over the world.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampire#Venom#Russian#Vulture
heroichollywood.com

Andrew Garfield Knows What Happens In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Andrew Garfield claims that he knows what happens in Spider-Man: No Way Home despite maintaining that he’s not in the Marvel film. For the last few months, The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield has maintained that he won’t be popping up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland’s third solo outing as the web-slinger. Despite mounting evidence suggesting otherwise, Garfield has stuck to his guns, most recently denying the validity of an image that suggested he was on the set of the Marvel Studios production.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Will Direct Nighthawks TV Remake Starring Frank Grillo

The Purge: Anarchy star Frank Grillo will continue his reign as an action hero in a limited series remake of the Sylvester Stallone neo-noir thriller, Nighthawks. The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Purge franchise, the television series Kingdom, and as Crossbones in the MCU, has now confirmed that the Nighthawks series will not only feature Grillo in the lead, but will be helmed by none other than Stallone himself.
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

James Bond 007: Who Will Replace Daniel Craig?

The million dollar question heading into the release is who will be replacing Daniel Craig after No Time to Die in the role of James Bond. While I believe that actors like Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, or Henry Cavill would do a good job in the role, there’s a question of if they are too old for the role. With Cavill, he put his foot in his mouth a few years ago when it came to comments about dating. Could this take him out of the equation even though he also apologized following a backlash? We’ll see. Mind you, both Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan took the role in their early 40s. The thing with Moore is that he was already older than Sean Connery when he replaced him in 1973 and was almost 60 upon his last film in 1985. Whoever replaces Daniel Craig will probably be committing 15 years of their life to join the exclusive club.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talesbuzz.com

New ‘What If…?’ Trailer Teases Tony Stark’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Snap

Marvel Studios has released a mid-season trailer for What If…? that teases Tony Stark’s iconic Avengers: Endgame snap. What If…? has finally crossed the mid-season mark with an episode that puts the focus on Killmonger and Tony Stark. So far, the series has covered already iconic storylines like Peggy Carter’s stint as Peggy Carter, Marvel Zombies, and Doctor Strange pretty much obliterating the universe. All in all, reception for the series has been overwhelmingly positive, no doubt thanks to the stellar animation and impressive voice cast assembled by Marvel Studios.
TV SERIES
heyuguys.com

Andy Serkis & Cynthia Erivo cast in ‘Luther’ movie

Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo have both signed up to star in the feature-length movie of the BBC series ‘Luther.’. The movie, which Netflix is making alongside the BBC, sees the series creator, Neil Cross, penning the story. It will be a continuation of the Luther saga, Luther will have to contend with a double threat. Erivo is playing a detective who is also Luther’s nemesis while Serkis is the story’s criminal villain.
MOVIES
blavity.com

Julianne Hough Apologizes After Resurfaced Photos Remind She’s Not Prime Material For A Show About Activism

As Dancing with the Stars alum and actress Julianne Hough faces some tough criticism for her involvement in the new CBS series The Activist, the dancing pro is apologizing for her 2013 blackface scandal where she dressed up as Crazy Eyes from Netflix's Orange is the New Black. According to the New York Post, Hough took to Instagram to address the situation, writing a lengthy statement.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy