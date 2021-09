The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0) kept on rolling Thursday night with a 3-0 win over the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds (2-3) and yet another dominant performance. The Deacs’ press was a lot more pragmatic in this contest, but the Greyhounds were still unable to make attacking inroads, with their counter breaking out a couple of times but ultimately stalling in front of the Wake goal, while the Deacs peppered the Greyhound net and got the goals they needed to get a dominant win.

