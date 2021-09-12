CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

More housing coming to Skeet Club

By PAT KIMBROUGH ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 5 days ago

HIGH POINT — National homebuilder D.R. Horton will add to the housing stock in north High Point with two subdivisions under development.

Erynndale off Kendale Road and Waterford Springs on Village Springs Drive are being marketed for availability in late 2021.

Both projects are along the Skeet Club Road corridor, where hundreds of homes have been built in recent years.

D.R. Horton representatives did not return calls.

Both projects were shepherded through the city’s approval process by Triad developer LeoTerra Development.

The developer sold the land for Waterford Springs to D.R. Horton last month for $2.2 million. The 12.6-acre site at 3630 Village Springs Drive was permitted for 42 single-family lots.

D.R. Horton has so far obtained construction permits for 10 lots within the subdivision, according to city records.

The approved permits state that the single-family detached homes will range in size from 2,928 to 3,300 square feet and three to five bedrooms.

The site is just north of Skeet Club Road and is surrounded by other subdivisions, including Skeet Club Downs, Waterford, Fountain Grove and Waterford Village.

For the other project, LeoTerra sold 47 acres at 4402 Kendale Road to D.R. Horton on Sept. 1 for $2.9 million, according to Guilford County property records. Deeds state that this will be the first phase of the Erynndale subdivision and will be composed of 40 single-family lots and a common area.

The project obtained zoning approval in 2019 for a total of 140 lots on the site, but the final plat the city approved last month shows that only 40 lots have been created so far along Oakton Drive off Kendale Road.

More lots could be added to the development once more streets and other infrastructure are in place to serve the rest of the subdivision.

pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

China, France denounce U.S. nuclear sub pact with Britain, Australia

WASHINGTON/CANBERRA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China on Thursday denounced a new Indo-Pacific security alliance between the United States, Britain and Australia, saying such partnerships should not target third countries and warning of an intensified arms race in the region. Under the arrangement, dubbed AUKUS, the United States and Britain will...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Business
High Point, NC
Real Estate
High Point, NC
Government
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Triad#Leoterra Development#Skeet Club Downs
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
3K+
Followers
249
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy