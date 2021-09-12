More housing coming to Skeet Club

HIGH POINT — National homebuilder D.R. Horton will add to the housing stock in north High Point with two subdivisions under development.

Erynndale off Kendale Road and Waterford Springs on Village Springs Drive are being marketed for availability in late 2021.

Both projects are along the Skeet Club Road corridor, where hundreds of homes have been built in recent years.

D.R. Horton representatives did not return calls.

Both projects were shepherded through the city’s approval process by Triad developer LeoTerra Development.

The developer sold the land for Waterford Springs to D.R. Horton last month for $2.2 million. The 12.6-acre site at 3630 Village Springs Drive was permitted for 42 single-family lots.

D.R. Horton has so far obtained construction permits for 10 lots within the subdivision, according to city records.

The approved permits state that the single-family detached homes will range in size from 2,928 to 3,300 square feet and three to five bedrooms.

The site is just north of Skeet Club Road and is surrounded by other subdivisions, including Skeet Club Downs, Waterford, Fountain Grove and Waterford Village.

For the other project, LeoTerra sold 47 acres at 4402 Kendale Road to D.R. Horton on Sept. 1 for $2.9 million, according to Guilford County property records. Deeds state that this will be the first phase of the Erynndale subdivision and will be composed of 40 single-family lots and a common area.

The project obtained zoning approval in 2019 for a total of 140 lots on the site, but the final plat the city approved last month shows that only 40 lots have been created so far along Oakton Drive off Kendale Road.

More lots could be added to the development once more streets and other infrastructure are in place to serve the rest of the subdivision.

