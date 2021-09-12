Ralph Fiennes, Jessica Chastain In Searing Drama – Talesbuzz

SAN SEBASTIAN HEAD TALKS COVID, JOHNNY DEPP: San Sebastian Film Festival‘s director Jose Luis Rebordinos opened up with Deadline a week before kickoff, as concerns over COVID and controversies swirl. He said: “We do not yet know how Covid will affect the number of international delegates. Last year we had around 40% participation compared to a typical edition. If there are no last-minute cancellations, this year attendance will be closer to 80% of a normal year.” Of deciding to award Johnny Depp the Donostia Award, he said: “Opposition to this award has come from certain sectors, I agree with you. But other people have supported this award. Our position is clear. We reward a great actor and producer, an icon of 20th and 21st century cinema. Johnny Depp has never been arrested or convicted of an offence of abuse of women. I have nothing more to comment on this issue.”

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO