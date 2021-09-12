CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralph Fiennes, Jessica Chastain In Searing Drama – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching the intriguing and unpredictable adult drama The Forgiven, which takes place right in the heart of the High Atlas mountains in Morocco, I couldn’t help but think that if the 2012 book on which it is based were around a few decades earlier this would be the kind of movie Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor would have made. It is actually a film dependent on a strong star pairing, and Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain certainly fill the bill as a somewhat bored married couple invited to spend the weekend at the isolated villa of a gay friend in the middle of the desert.

talesbuzz.com

