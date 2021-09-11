Carthage Weather Station on Fox6 News

The weather at Carthage - current and forecast - is now available online! Thanks to our new weather station on the roof of the David Straz Science Center at Carthage, you can see the current temperature, wind speed, humidity, and more. You can even see a high def live image of the weather right here on campus. Fox6 News in Milwaukee recently tweeted about the new weather station; see https://twitter.com/FOX6Weather/status/1435566939179454465.