CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenosha, WI

Carthage Weather Station on Fox6 News

carthage.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather at Carthage - current and forecast - is now available online! Thanks to our new weather station on the roof of the David Straz Science Center at Carthage, you can see the current temperature, wind speed, humidity, and more. You can even see a high def live image of the weather right here on campus. Fox6 News in Milwaukee recently tweeted about the new weather station; see https://twitter.com/FOX6Weather/status/1435566939179454465.

www.carthage.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenosha, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Info#The Weather Station#Carthage Weather Station#Fox6 News#Earth Networks#Camosy Construction#Geospatial Science
Reuters

Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84

ALGIERS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army. Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, had ruled the North African country for...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy