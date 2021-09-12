College Volleyball (9/11): Iowa sweeps Iowa State
(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Iowa State while Northwest Missouri State and Creighton went 2-0 in Saturday's college volleyball action. Iowa State (6-2) & Iowa (1-6): Iowa also won the Cy-Hawk volleyball contest, sweeping Iowa State 25-20, 25-19, 25-21. Courtney Buzzerio recorded 15 kills for Iowa while Addie Vanderweide added 10 and served three aces. Bailey Ortega passed out 26 assists. Candelaria Herrera paced ISU's effort with 11 kills and Alexis Engelbrecht added eight. Jaden Newsome had 18 assist and Marija Popovic shoveled 13 digs.www.kmaland.com
