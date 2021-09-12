“Anyone Can Whistle”

Most everyone knows that I love the works of Stephen Sondheim! No matter who has written the book for his musicals, knowing that “the wordsmith” has done the music and lyrics makes me happy to attend the theater. It is great to be returning to the theater again. Eighteen months without a play on a stage was hard for me to take. Many of our area theaters are taking it slow and easy on their return. The Paramount’s production of “Kinky Boots” has been the biggest production to date, and the smaller venues are working towards getting their subscribers and followers back in the seats.