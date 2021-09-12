Class of 2022 College Workshop

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleA key part of Suffield’s opening-of-year schedule is an extensive program for members of the senior class led by their college counselors. This year’s workshops were held on September 9. Members of the Class of 2022 reviewed their Common Applications and steps related to submitting materials to colleges and universities later this fall. They also conducted self-evaluations on their college essays, learned more about ways to connect with college admissions representatives to demonstrate interest in schools, and managed their college lists in SCOIR, the web-based software Suffield uses in college counseling.

georgetowncollege.edu

Georgetown College Welcomes Largest Incoming Class on Record

Georgetown College has welcomed its largest incoming class of students on record, surpassing last fall’s record-breaking class. This fall, 530 new students, 481 of whom are first-year students, will begin their studies at the College. “It is a very exciting to welcome another record-breaking incoming class to Georgetown College!” exclaimed...
GEORGETOWN, KY
suffieldacademy.org

Colleges Visiting Suffield

College visits will be ongoing through the end of October. Admissions representatives from the following colleges will be either visiting Suffield in-person or meeting with seniors virtually next week:. September 16 [Thursday]. Furman | 8:00 am / virtual. UVM | 10:05 am. September 17 [Friday]. SCAD | 10:05 am. New...
COLLEGES
Boston Globe

‘The lost class’: For incoming sophomores, a college life limbo

Emerson College sophomore Quinn O’Connor is still trying to figure out how the dining hall works; last year, the food was mostly grab-and-go. Marilyn Meyers feels intimidated by the three labs on her schedule this semester at MIT — she’s never taken a college laboratory class. Sophie Coyne, a sophomore...
BOSTON, MA
State
Colorado State
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
ncf.edu

New College ascends “best college” rankings

Two leading “best college” guides—U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review—have recognized New College of Florida for its superb academic experience. In the U.S. News & World Report’s “2022 Best Colleges” rankings, released today, New College moved up to the #5 ranking (from #6 last year) among the nation’s top public liberal arts colleges, while rising two spots to #82 among all national liberal arts colleges.
SARASOTA, FL
cornellcollege.edu

Cornell College welcomes largest new class in nearly two decades

It’s a record-setting year as Cornell College welcomes its largest group of new students in 18 years with 404 students joining the campus community. This year’s enrollment marks nearly a 30% increase over 2020’s class of 315. Prior to this year, 2003 was the last time Cornell saw new student enrollment grow to more than 400 when 410 first-year and transfer students moved to campus.
MOUNT VERNON, IA
13 WHAM

St. John Fisher College welcomes largest incoming freshman class

Rochester, N.Y. — St. John Fisher College welcomed the incoming freshman class of 2025 to campus Saturday. As families and students drove through campus, they were greeted with faculty, staff and other students cheering them on as they moved in. About 87% of the freshman class will live on campus.
ROCHESTER, NY
gc.edu

Galveston College open, classes in session on Wednesday

Galveston College will be open and classes will be in session on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Most Galveston College classes are still online because of COVID-19 with the exception of technical and professional courses that require hands-on instruction. College officials understand that students living off-campus, faculty and staff may be facing...
GALVESTON, TX
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Gonzaga Bulletin

College Hall class disturbed Tuesday by man not affiliated with GU

On Tuesday at 4:15 p.m., an unarmed individual with no connection to Gonzaga entered a classroom in College Hall and directed abusive, sexist and and racially charged language toward a professor, who is a woman of color, and her class. This information came from an email sent out to students...
SPOKANE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Allan Hancock College faculty can switch in-person classes to hybrid or remote

Allan Hancock College faculty will have the option to convert an in-person class to a remote or hybrid option, and there will be testing requirements for students and staff who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. During a special meeting Tuesday, the Board of Trustees heard what Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers called...
COLLEGES
FOX 21 Online

College of St. Scholastica Kicks off First Day of Classes

DULUTH, Minn.- The College of Saint Scholastica in Duluth is back in session, bringing students on campus for their first day of classes. The college welcomed its first-year students with an in-person ceremony as a rite of passage to ring in its 110th year. School faculty and Saints Heritage Club...
DULUTH, MN
WIBW

Over 300 Kansas inmates enroll in college classes through KDOC

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 300 Kansas inmates have enrolled in college classes for the Fall 2021 semester through the Kansas Department of Education. The Kansas Department of Corrections says adult inmates are filling up classes at its eight facilities. As of Thursday, Sept. 2, 325 inmates have enrolled in college and career classes, including Career Technical Education programs and associate and 4-year degrees.
kiowacountypress.net

Lamar Community College to offer weekend early childhood education classes

Lamar Community College (LCC) is now offering Early Childhood Education classes on the weekends to help meet the growing demand for trained educators in Southeast Colorado and beyond. Starting in January, students interested in a career as a preschool or kindergarten teacher, childcare center administrator or caregiver for young children...
LAMAR, CO
wooster.edu

The College of Wooster Class of 2025 hails from 41 states, 43 countries

The Class of 2025 is the largest first-year class at The College of Wooster in over a decade. The students represent a wide variety of places and backgrounds, are mostly still undecided about a major, but are decidedly on campus and ready to start their journeys as Fighting Scots. Wooster...
WOOSTER, OH
Sun-Journal

Maine colleges report small numbers of COVID-19 cases as classes resume

Maine colleges and universities are reporting small numbers of COVID-19 cases on campus as the fall semester gets underway. For the most part, vaccination requirements have kept cases to a minimum, though some campuses are adjusting COVID-19 protocols in response to cases among students and in the broader community. Bowdoin...
MAINE STATE
WETM

College students struggle with anxiety as in-person classes resume

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students at SUNY Albany are getting into the groove of a new school year. With a vaccine mandate and mask requirements, classes are now in-person. That’s something giving freshman a little more than just the first day jitters. “It’s a little overwhelming because it’s a big...
ALBANY, NY

