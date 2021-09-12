Class of 2022 College Workshop

A key part of Suffield’s opening-of-year schedule is an extensive program for members of the senior class led by their college counselors. This year’s workshops were held on September 9. Members of the Class of 2022 reviewed their Common Applications and steps related to submitting materials to colleges and universities later this fall. They also conducted self-evaluations on their college essays, learned more about ways to connect with college admissions representatives to demonstrate interest in schools, and managed their college lists in SCOIR, the web-based software Suffield uses in college counseling.