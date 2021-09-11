Allen Americans 2021-22 Home Opener

Wednesday, Dec. 1 (7 p.m.) Due to injury and rest considerations, over the past two seasons, Dallas star guard Luka Doncic and New Orleans star forward Zion Williamson have only competed in the same game twice, with both of those contests taking place in Dallas, meaning Pelicans fans have yet to see them face off in the Smoothie King Center. That odd “streak” is long overdue to end on the first day of December, when the Southwest Division squads play the second of their four annual head-to-head contests. As Twitter user @ZionDunks put it when discussing the intrigue behind Mavericks-Pelicans matchups, “Zion and Luka are two of the most fun players to watch in the league.”

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO