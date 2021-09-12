Badlands Sabres fall to Wild in home debut

NHL players want to go to the Olympics. Simple bottom line. It's a bad idea to be going in 2022. Equally simple. We're heading into a season that is going to be unnecessarily chaotic because it's shutting down for three weeks in February so the NHL can take part in the Olympics in Beijing. The league hasn't gone since competing in Sochi, Russia, in 2014. The NHL skipped the trip to South Korea in 2018.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO