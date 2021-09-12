CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Badlands Sabres fall to Wild in home debut

By Ben Burns
kotatv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sports fans are excited to have another hockey team to cheer for as the Badlands Sabres make their debut in Rapid City. Ben Burns has the highlights from the Sabres second game of the season.

