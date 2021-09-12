Badlands Sabres fall to Wild in home debut

As much as the 2021 high school sports season has been branded a return to normal after the pandemic upended 2020, the postseason will be anything but. Statewide tournaments approved in Feb. 2020 will replace sectional tournaments (West, Central, etc.) this fall for head-to-head sports like soccer, volleyball and field hockey. Previously, teams battled similar-sized schools in the area for a sectional title, then the four sectional champions reached the state tournament in most divisions. Some divisions only existed in the eastern part of the state.
