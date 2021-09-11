Cross Country Competes at Daemen Duels

The Erie Community College cross country team opened its season this morning at the Daemen Duels. The event was held at Bassett Park in Amherst. Erie's men scored as a team for the first time in more than a decade after the team was reinstated in 2019. The Kats finished fourth. Freshman Ken Trometer led Erie by finishing 22nd out of 31 runners. He covered the 8K course in 35.40. Sophomore Stephen Murphy, freshman Shawn Blair and freshman Christopher Davis finished 25-27 in 36.43, 37.57 and 39.45, respectively. Freshman Dominique Davis was 30th in 53.02.