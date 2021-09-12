Faith news
The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas has information about churches and reflections, at https://www.facebook.com/archkck. Blessed Sacrament and Christ the King Catholic churches will hold Masses on Sunday, Sept. 12. Christ the King will hold a Community Blood Center blood drive from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Davern Hall, church basement, 3024 N. 53rd. To make an appointment, visit savealifenow.org or call 816-753-4040. For more information, visit the churches’ websites or Facebook pages at www.facebook.com/Christ-the-King-Parish-KCKS-1392808997677579 and www.facebook.com/BlessedSacramentkck.www.wyandottedaily.com
Comments / 0