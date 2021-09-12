Rapid Recap: No. 14 USC dominated in ugly 42-28 loss to Stanford
LOS ANGELES -- No. 14 USC suffered a 42-28 upset lost to the Stanford Cardinal in Saturday’s Pac-12 conference opener. Stanford (1-1, 1-0) only really needed a defensive TD on a interception in the second half to hold off USC (1-1, 0-1) and its struggling offense to secure the road win in the Coliseum. USC could only muster a 33-yard field goal in the second half when the game was still in reach, coming on the opening drive of the third quarter. Junior Drake London scored an 11-yard TD in the garbage time as did running back Darwin Barlow on a four-yard run.247sports.com
