The founders of The Squirrel (Lou Gonzalez, Michael Hartney, Patrick Keene, Maritza Montañez, Alex Song-Xia, and Corin Wells) come together to put on a fully improvised show so fun, so carefree, and so damn stupid, the only way to describe what will happen to your senses is: Borabish! Members of Borabish have appeared on 30 Rock, High Maintenance, The Other Two, The Politician, and The Week Of, written on The Amber Ruffin Show, Rick and Morty, The Tonight Show, and Throwing Shade, and even starred on Broadway.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO