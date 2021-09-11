CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

(Published in the Woodward New...

Woodward News
 7 days ago

STATE OF OKLAHOMA TO: All persons, owners, producers, operators, purchasers, and takers of oil and gas, and all other interested persons, particularly in Woodward County, Oklahoma, including the following: Alverta Jeanette Endersby; Alverta Jeanette Endersby; Barbour Energy Corporation; Brenda K. Finley; Carrie Cram; Cash Pugh; Cindy Jay Stark; Claire Ellen Hawk; Delbert V. Harris and Genevieve M. Harris, as Trustees of the Delbert V. Harris and Genevieve M. Harris Living Trust; Donna Jean Kramer; Escoba KC Ranch, LLC; Gentry Minerals, LLC; George R. Von Schriltz and Pamela J. Von Schlitz, Trustees of the G. Roland & Pam Schriltz Protection Trust dated January 28, 2020; James Leslie Hill; James Webster Endersby; James Webster Endersby; Janney Bee Adams; Jay A. Thomas; Jimmy Ogden and Connie Ogden; Joel David Hill; John C. Sampson and Sharlene S. Sampson; John C. Sampson and Sharlene S. Sampson; John Lindsay Hill; Joyce Gail Lucas as Trustee of the Joyce Gail Lucas Living Trust dated July 31, 1998; Kristi Haney; L. Jannette Wyatt & David D. Wyatt, Co-Trustees The L. Jannette Wyatt 2000 Living Trust dated 2/7/2000; Larry D. Endersby; Lisa Sims; Marilyn M. Gibson; Marion W. Endersby Jr.; Marion W. Endersby Jr.; Marsha Diann O'Brien; Mary Ann Greenway; Michael Dennis Rich; Quail Boulevard, LLC; Rosellen Klintworth; Sappington Energy Interests, Ltd.; Sappington Energy Interests, Ltd.; Sharon Kay Von Schriltz; Sherri Ann Crites; Stanley R. Crites, Trustee Stanley R. Crites Revocable Trust dated 5/31/2020; Stephanie A. Dahlberg and Raymond L. Dahlberg, Trustees of the Stephanie A. Dahlberg Family Trust, UTA dated September 15, 2015; Tammy Hulsey; TCD Exploration, LLC; Teresa A. Burroughs; Teresa A. Burroughs; The Donna Jean Kramer and Brenda Kaye Finley Revocable Living Trust dated August 6, 2016; The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Successors and Assigns of Clara Akins, deceased; Thomas A. Duggin; Vast Bank, National Association; Victor L. Austin; Willa Kritner, a/k/a Wilhelmina Kritner; Wimpy Royalty, LLC; Woodward Iodine Corporation; and if any of the named individuals be deceased, then the unknown heirs, executors, administrators, devisees, trustees and assigns, both immediate and remote, of such deceased individual; if any of the named entities is a dissolved partnership, corporation or other association, then the unknown successors, trustees and assigns, both immediate and remote, of such dissolved entity; if any of the named parties designated as a trustee is not presently acting in such capacity as trustee, then the unknown successor or successors to such trustee; if any of the named parties designated as an attorney-in-fact is not presently acting in such capacity as attorney-in-fact, then the unknown successor or successors to such attorney-in-fact; and if any of the named entities are corporations which do not continue to have legal existence, the unknown trustees or assigns of such parties.

