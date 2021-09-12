If You Are Going to the Patriots Game, You Need to Know the New Ticket Rules

And you can blame Josh McDaniels. Give Josh McDaniels this at least: He can still run an offense to nowhere, with or without a quarterback who can throw the football. The Patriots offensive coordinator’s redemption tour didn’t get off to a hot start on Sunday, when New England lost its season-opening game to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mistakes and blunders highlight the box score of this one, a 17-16 defeat that was sealed when 100-yard rusher Damien Harris coughed the ball up in the final minutes to seal New England’s fate.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO