If You Are Going to the Patriots Game, You Need to Know the New Ticket Rules
There are new ticket rules for attending the games -- no paper. As the New England Patriots prepare to kick off the 2021 NFL regular season at home vs. the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 4:25 p.m., Patriots fans are reminded that Gillette Stadium has implemented many site modifications since the venue last hosted a home game with fans in January 2020. Tickets to all Gillette Stadium events are now accessible via mobile device only. The venue has gone cashless and added many touchless features.www.golocalprov.com
