CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

If You Are Going to the Patriots Game, You Need to Know the New Ticket Rules

By GoLocalProv Sports Team
GoLocalProv
 5 days ago

There are new ticket rules for attending the games -- no paper. As the New England Patriots prepare to kick off the 2021 NFL regular season at home vs. the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 4:25 p.m., Patriots fans are reminded that Gillette Stadium has implemented many site modifications since the venue last hosted a home game with fans in January 2020. Tickets to all Gillette Stadium events are now accessible via mobile device only. The venue has gone cashless and added many touchless features.

www.golocalprov.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
FanSided

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry won’t bounce back anytime soon

NFL star Derrick Henry is well on his way towards building a Hall of Fame resume, but Tennessee Titans fans shouldn’t expect him to put up eye-popping numbers any time soon. Every game has different matchups and every season the Tennessee Titans play different opponents in September, but Derrick Henry’s lackluster performances are a constant. In no way does that mean that he isn’t a good running back, but it is a pattern.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
WRAL News

Bucs, Chiefs start season in top 2 spots in AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK — When it comes to winning, Tom Brady is accustomed to leading the NFL. After one week of the regular season, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a familiar spot: on top of the first AP Pro32 poll of 2021. The defending Super Bowl champs received...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Ticketing#Dolphins#American Football#Golocalprov Sports Team#Mobile Ticketing Tickets#Gillette Stadium App#The App Store#Iphone#The Google Play Store#Cashless#Visa#Cdc
phillysportsnetwork.com

All you need to know about new Eagles CB Mac McCain

The Philadelphia Eagles signed CB Mac McCain to the active roster on Tuesday evening as preparations for the beginning of the new season continue. Here’s everything you need to know. First and foremost, it’s important to note why he was signed to the active roster. The 16-man practice squad was...
NFL
country1037fm.com

Dukes Mayo Classic Games What You Need To Know

College Football kicks off tonight! And this weekend Charlotte will play host to not one but two college games at Bank of America Stadium. Tonight East Carolina will take on Appalachian State and Saturday the entire college football world will have its eyes on the Queen City when No. 5 Georgia battles No. 3 Clemson. Both games are part of the Dukes Mayo Classic. Attending the games? We’ve got everything you need to know. Watching from home? We’ve got you covered as well!
DRINKS
Boston

Patriots’ offensive game plan seemed stuck in a familiar rut

And you can blame Josh McDaniels. Give Josh McDaniels this at least: He can still run an offense to nowhere, with or without a quarterback who can throw the football. The Patriots offensive coordinator’s redemption tour didn’t get off to a hot start on Sunday, when New England lost its season-opening game to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mistakes and blunders highlight the box score of this one, a 17-16 defeat that was sealed when 100-yard rusher Damien Harris coughed the ball up in the final minutes to seal New England’s fate.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Columbus Dispatch

Have Ohio State Buckeyes football tickets? Need them? Going to the game? Here's what you need to know

The 2021 Ohio State football season has arrived in Columbus and Buckeye fans are returning to Ohio Stadium for the home slate of games this year. It’s been nearly two years since Ohio State welcomed fans back to a full capacity as the world fights the global COVID-19 pandemic and some things have changed, while some traditions will never budge.
OHIO STATE
KMBC.com

Going to the Chiefs, Browns game Sunday? Here's what you need to know

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cleveland Browns in the club's first home game of the season at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Here's what you need to know if you're going to the game:. Parking information:. Parking lots for Sunday's game open at 11 a.m....
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Top 10 Tuesday: NFL Homefield Advantages

We can all agree the crowd noise at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday in Cincinnati was probably a bit overhyped by some commentators, but we can also all agree that crowd noise does play a factor in determining how distinct a home-field advantage is for a team. In 15 NFL...
NFL
Pats Pulpit

2021 Week 2 Patriots Power Rankings

Welcome back Patriots football! I’ve missed you. Week One in Foxborough had everything a fan could want: Fans back at Gillette Stadium, a terrific performance by Mac Jones, the return of dominant tight ends, an interception, pass break-ups, sacks... And it also included a few things they didn’t: A loss, two damning turnovers, drive-killing penalties, and last place in the AFC East.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs Patriots 2021 odds: Patriots favored by 5.5 points

Coming off of a tough defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots will travel to take on the New York Jets for a Week 2 matchup in the Meadowlands. New England opened the week as 3.5-point favorites and have since garnered some respect among books and bettors. According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Patriots are now 5.5-point favorites over the Jets in this game.
NFL
HISTORY.com

Fog Bowl: The Most Bizarre Game in NFL History

During the 1988 Eagles-Bears "Fog Bowl," many fans could not see the field. / Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images. First in a series on iconic NFL games. Foul weather, from ice, snow and below-freezing temperatures to downpours and excessive heat, has adversely affected NFL games since the dawn of the league more than 100 years ago. But no game in NFL history matches the weird weather at the "Fog Bowl” playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears on December 31, 1988.
NFL
247Sports

Eers in the NFL: Week One Recap, Highlights, Stats

The first week of the 2021 NFL season has come and gone, with double-digit Mountaineers making active NFL rosters to start the season. Here's a rundown of who actually appeared in games, how much they played, and what they did once they were on there. Stats, snap counts, and highlights included when possible.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy