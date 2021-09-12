CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game 142: Yanks stop skid; Aaron Judge is my MVP

By Rohan Arcot
viewsfrom314ft.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWow. It is hard to overstate how big that game was. Staring down the barrel of an 8 game losing streak and losing their hold on a playoff spot, the Yankees fought back in this one. After going up 5-0 only to find themselves down 7-5 after 7 innings, the team showed a ton of resilience putting across 3 runs in the 8th to retake the lead. And after some shaky middle relief, Albert Abreu and Aroldis Chapman locked things down to secure to victory. Aaron Boone described it as “just about a perfect night” and in the end it was. Let’s get to the takeaways:

