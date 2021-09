HARRISON – Nestled in Hayes Township just north of Harrison, at 4040 Hazel Drive, sits a facility where dedicated people work quietly, taking on what sometimes seems to be a thankless task – yet a task that can yield profoundly satisfying rewards. This special place is the Clare County Animal Shelter, staffed by highly professional officers and volunteers who are committed to protecting not only the lives of citizens and animals alike, but also the dignity and well-being of the critters in their charge.

