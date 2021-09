FORT LARAMIE, Wyo. — Goshen County quilters have been busy for nearly 24 months, preparing for the 27th Quilts Along the Platte quilt show. Terri Kezar, president of Goshen County Quilters, said in a press release, “We’ve been making quilts for nearly two years and it looks like our biggest show ever. We have some absolutely stunning quilts this year.”