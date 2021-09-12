East High School girls flag football team members take a knee during National Anthem … on 9-11

In 2016, the Anchorage East High School girls flag football team all wore patriotic socks when they played their game on Sept. 11.

It was their way of honoring their country on what is a solemn day, a day also known as Patriots Day.

Times are different and this year’s team is different. It is more “woke.” A third of the girls on the East High School Flag Football team “took a knee” to protest America’s faults during the playing of the “National Anthem.”

The girls were getting ready to play Eagle River at Eagle River High School when the tradition of the “National Anthem” was being observed.