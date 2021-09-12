Blue Jays rally past Orioles in wild slugfest, 11-10, to take first game of doubleheader

Is it possible to play “spoiler” by losing? Look, I want the Orioles to win baseball games. It’s much more enjoyable to watch, and I watch far too many of their games to muster up whatever strength it must take to actively root against your favorite team. That said, if you are going to lose games that, in the Orioles’ interest, are meaningless, these four against the Blue Jays may be the time to do it.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO