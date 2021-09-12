CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays rally past Orioles in wild slugfest, 11-10, to take first game of doubleheader

Cover picture for the articleBefore managing what could perhaps be one of Major League Baseball’s final seven-inning doubleheaders, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde expressed an appreciation for the shortened games introduced amid the coronavirus pandemic. For a team like Baltimore, the benefits appeared quickly: When starting pitcher Dean Kremer lasted four innings in his return to the majors Saturday, the bullpen had to hold a lead for only three innings instead of five.

