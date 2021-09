Musician St. Vincent has worked with some of the biggest names in the business. Here she shares her favourite places in the world. ‘On a random day off in the Swiss city a few years ago, I went to this gallery. It was full of pieces created by people who are so deeply compelled to make art, even if they are in really difficult circumstances, even if their mental health is tenuous. There was a wedding dress sewn by a woman who had been institutionalised, but her big dream was to get married one day, and so she made this dress out of old sheets from the hospital. I remember that woman whenever I think about the creative process being difficult.’ artbrut.ch.

