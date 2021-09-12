CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Prep roundup: Dawson Tobeck scores on run, interception return to help Lakeside down Rogers 62-0

By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review
KHQ Right Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoundup of Saturday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Lakeside 62, Rogers 0: Dawson Tobeck scored on a 28-yard pass and returned an interception 45 yards for a score and the Eagles (2-0) shut out the visiting Pirates (0-2) in a nonleague game. Tobeck finished with five catches for 98 yards. Kole Hunsaker went 12 of 20 for 254 yards and two TD passes while Fadhiro Patterson scored on a 27-yard run and a 62-yard kick return.

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

China, France denounce U.S. nuclear sub pact with Britain, Australia

WASHINGTON/CANBERRA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China on Thursday denounced a new Indo-Pacific security alliance between the United States, Britain and Australia, saying such partnerships should not target third countries and warning of an intensified arms race in the region. Under the arrangement, dubbed AUKUS, the United States and Britain will...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
City
Oroville, WA
Local
Washington Football
City
Northport, WA
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
Spokane, WA
Education
Local
Washington Sports
City
Curlew, WA
City
Colfax, WA
Spokane, WA
Football
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Girls Soccer#Timberwolves#American Football#Eastern Washington#Reardan#Hornets#Nonleague#Lumberjacks#Northwest Christian 27#Cougars#Panthers#Almira Coulee Hartline#Logan Link#Td#Gonzaga#Eastmont 4#Mustangs
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy