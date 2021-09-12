Prep roundup: Dawson Tobeck scores on run, interception return to help Lakeside down Rogers 62-0
Roundup of Saturday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Lakeside 62, Rogers 0: Dawson Tobeck scored on a 28-yard pass and returned an interception 45 yards for a score and the Eagles (2-0) shut out the visiting Pirates (0-2) in a nonleague game. Tobeck finished with five catches for 98 yards. Kole Hunsaker went 12 of 20 for 254 yards and two TD passes while Fadhiro Patterson scored on a 27-yard run and a 62-yard kick return.
