Michigan 31, Washington 10

Michigan came out of the halftime intermission and received the opening kickoff of the third quarter. They promptly ran eight plays to gain 73 yards and scored a TD to go up by 17 points. They did not pass the ball once in those eight plays. That was the kind of the night it was for the Wolverines, who bullied the Washington Huskies all game long on the ground, showing a casual indifference towards the concept of moving the ball through the air. After Cade McNamara completed a back-shoulder pass to Cornelius Johnson on a third and long with 4:24 left in the first quarter, Michigan never seriously challenged through the air downfield again. It didn't matter.