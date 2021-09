Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The term "toxic" gets thrown around a lot these days—but what does it actually mean? Odds are, you've met a toxic person or two throughout your life, but sometimes they can be hard to spot. Here, we dig into what being toxic really means, signs to watch out for, and how to deal with toxic people in your life.

