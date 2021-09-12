CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Sturges late TDs send Texas St. past FIU 23-17 in OT

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Brock Sturges ran for two touchdowns and his second of the game occurred in overtime to give Texas State a 23-17 win over Florida International on Saturday.

FIU quarterback Max Bortenschlager fumbled the ball as he was sacked on the Panthers’ first possession of overtime.

Sturges’ 11-yard game winner followed his 1-yard dive that ended the Bobcats’ (1-1) 10-play, 62-yard drive which tied it 17-all with 10:09 left in regulation.

Bortenschlager threw a 34-yard scoring pass to Rivaldo Fairweather to start the second half to give FIU (1-1) its first lead at 14-10.

Bortenschlager threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns and D’vonte Price had 111 yards rushing on 23 carries.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Panthers’ lineman Miller still feeling effects of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers offensive lineman John Miller spent last Sunday watching his team’s season opener against the New York Jets from his bed, still recovering from COVID-19 symptoms. He’s hoping to get back on the field for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, although he’s not...
NFL
The Associated Press

Syracuse hosts in-state rival Albany with a lot at stake

Must-win games usually don’t happen this early in the season. For Syracuse, Game 3 has that sort of feel to it. Win, and the Orange (1-1) are back on track. A loss to in-state foe Albany (0-2) on Saturday in the Carrier Dome would be a blow to a team trying to restore a winning mentality after a 10-loss season. The Orange lost their home opener last week to Rutgers, 17-7, a victim of gaffes by special teams and a sputtering offense that doesn’t yet have a touchdown pass.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Jets impressed by Wilson’s poise, but want to limit pressure

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson’s teammates were still buzzing a few days after the New York Jets quarterback’s NFL debut. It wasn’t necessarily because of the stats he put up — which were good but not spectacular. It was the way the rookie remained cool-headed and unfazed while constantly having defenders in his face.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
Local
Florida College Sports
The Associated Press

Aaron Donald turns 30, closes in on more records for Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — No matter how many sacks Aaron Donald racks up, he doesn’t stop thinking about the quarterbacks who got away. Donald’s first game in his 30s last Sunday looked like most of his performances from his 20s for the Los Angeles Rams. The most dominant defensive lineman of the previous seven NFL seasons harassed the Bears’ entire offense, constantly drawing double teams and altering Chicago’s game plan in the Rams’ season-opening 34-14 victory.
NFL
The Associated Press

Giants’ Gates carted off with broken leg against Washington

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates broke his leg in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game at Washington. Gates was carted off after a significant delay, and players came off the New York sideline to show their support for him. His injury was announced as a lower leg fracture.
NFL
The Associated Press

Brady, Gronk still a winning combination for SB champs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two touchdown connections in the Super Bowl, then two more in a season-opening victory. The long-running Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski show rolls on with no real signs of slowing down. The prolific duo — now in their second seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiu#Texas State#College Football#American Football#Ap#Panthers#Bobcats
The Associated Press

Seahawks-Titans heads Week 2 games with 2020 playoff teams

Russell Wilson put off watching film for an extra hour to join Peyton and Eli Manning and provide commentary on the alternate “Monday Night Football” broadcast as the Ravens-Raiders thriller went to overtime. After carving up the Colts’ secondary in the opener, Wilson could afford a brief break. No doubt,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Ravens promote Devonta Freeman to active roster

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens promoted running back Devonta Freeman to the active roster Thursday. Freeman was one of three big-name veterans the Ravens brought in after losing J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards for the season with injuries. Freeman and Le’Veon Bell were on the practice squad and didn’t play in Baltimore’s season-opening loss to Las Vegas. Latavius Murray ran for 28 yards on 10 carries.
NFL
The Associated Press

Jon Rahm motivated for more following POY snub

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Jon Rahm is motivated, even if he’s not feeling well. The top-ranked Spanish star had two birdies and two bogeys Thursday in an even-par 72 in the first round of the Fortinet Championship, leaving him well back of the leaders at Silverado Resort and Spa. “I...
NAPA, CA
The Associated Press

Rays beat Tigers 5-2, extend AL East lead to 8 1/2 games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit a leadoff home run and Mike Zunino later connected, reliever Dietrich Enns pitched four solid innings and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Thursday night. The Rays lead second place Boston and Toronto by 8 1/2...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

572K+
Followers
314K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy