Each week we bring you a bit of a history lesson about Florida’s opponent. Today, we go back to 1991 when Florida and Alabama faced off in the second game of the season at a stadium that had not yet been christened “the Swamp.” Florida had christened the new addition to the north end zone the week before with a 59-21 win over San Jose State. At the time, it was the biggest crowd to ever see a game in the state of Florida. That record lasted one week.

