63-65 FORD Galaxy wheel covers- $100 a

Newport Plain Talk
 5 days ago

‘63-’65 FORD Galaxy wheel covers- $100 a set; ‘55-’56 Oldsmobile 2 wheel covers-$75; new, unopened Britany Spears dolls & new, unopened Britany Spears touring van, $300 for all. Call 828-255-9033.

www.newportplaintalk.com

