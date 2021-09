COLUMBUS, Oh. (WSAZ) - For the second time since September of 2017, Ohio State has lost at home in September and once again it came against a top 15 team in college football. #12 Oregon won at the Horseshoe by a final of 35-28 over the #3 Buckeyes led by quarterback Anthony Brown’s 236 yards passing and the Ducks rushing attack totaled 269 yards and three touchdowns.