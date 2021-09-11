Bulldogs Win! Central Plays Complete Game Wins 54-18 Over Frontier

The Clinton Central football team traveled to Frontier as guests to their Homecoming celebration. The Falcons came out firing and took an early 12 point lead by midpoint of the first quarter. The Bulldogs did not give in to the fired up Falcons and came back to dominate the game in all statistical categories. The Falcons scored on their first 2 possessions then as they were moving to go 3 scores Daiden Taulbee intercepted the ball and from that point the Bulldogs went too work! Leo DeLeon, in his second start at quarterback orchestrated the offense down the field by making good decision behind a focused offensive line along with outstanding performances from the skilled players. This game saw every boy on the field making plays resulting in an important unifying effort to get the job done together and not giving in to all the adversity the team has faced. It has been a difficult and frustrating start but getting 3 seniors back by game time proved to help. It is hopeful that the 2 remaining seniors will get back soon to put a mesh together that can continue to improve toward the tournament series.