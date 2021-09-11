CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Bulldogs Win! Central Plays Complete Game Wins 54-18 Over Frontier

By Admin
clintoncentralbulldogs.com
 6 days ago

The Clinton Central football team traveled to Frontier as guests to their Homecoming celebration. The Falcons came out firing and took an early 12 point lead by midpoint of the first quarter. The Bulldogs did not give in to the fired up Falcons and came back to dominate the game in all statistical categories. The Falcons scored on their first 2 possessions then as they were moving to go 3 scores Daiden Taulbee intercepted the ball and from that point the Bulldogs went too work! Leo DeLeon, in his second start at quarterback orchestrated the offense down the field by making good decision behind a focused offensive line along with outstanding performances from the skilled players. This game saw every boy on the field making plays resulting in an important unifying effort to get the job done together and not giving in to all the adversity the team has faced. It has been a difficult and frustrating start but getting 3 seniors back by game time proved to help. It is hopeful that the 2 remaining seniors will get back soon to put a mesh together that can continue to improve toward the tournament series.

clintoncentralbulldogs.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Walker
footballscoop.com

Tennessee high school coach stuns with immediate exit for pro job

South Pittsburg (Tennessee) is among the most storied, tradition-rich football programs in the Volunteer State. The school has won five Class A championships and 12 other times finished as runners-up. Still, it seemed perhaps a bit of an odd fit when the program earlier this year hired Chris Jones –...
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
Gadsden Times

How much did Jacksonville State football get paid to beat FSU on its own field?

The victory for Jacksonville State football goes beyond just the win-loss record on Saturday in Tallahassee. When Zerrick Cooper connected with Damond Philyaw-Johnson on a 59-yard touchdown as time expired to give Jacksonville State its 20-17 victory over Florida State, the Gamecocks got their cake, and got to eat it, too. Jacksonville State overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to pick up the upset victory that allowed the players to celebrate by planting a flag at midfield on the Seminoles’ logo.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Titans#Complete Game#American Football#Frontier#Central#Staff And Players#Wr#Covid#Eastern Comets
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Donovan McNabb very impressed by Jalen Hurts

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... “There are going to be some ups and downs. For those out there that do lazy analytical work, they will take the negatives and try to blow that up and try to make it the topic of conversation. We have to understand, that is only his fifth start as an NFL quarterback. So pretty much, he is still a rookie and he is learning this game. I was very impressed by the way he handled this offense, recognized what he was seeing from the Atlanta defense, and he took advantage of the opportunities he was given.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
swosuathletics.com

Bulldogs Dominant in First Win

DENTON, Texas – SWOSU Volleyball secured their first win of the season on Thursday night with an impressive 3-1 victory over Florida Tech in their first game in the Texas Woman's Pioneer Classic. The Bulldogs came out firing in the first set, going on an early 9-0 run to go...
SPORTS
The West Alabama Watchman

Bulldogs get region win over Panthers, 51-12

The Sweet Water Bulldogs used big second and third quarters to defeat the Marengo Panthers on Friday night. After scoring only six points in the first quarter, the Dawgs used a 25-point second quarter to take a 31-6 lead at the half. Then, the Dawgs added another 20 points in the third to take a 51-6 lead. The Panthers managed another touchdown in the fourth quarter for the final score of 51-12.
SWEET WATER, AL
Wharton Journal Spectator

FOOTBALL: Bulldogs get in win column

It was a reversal of football fortunes Friday night for the Boling Bulldogs when they notched their first victory of the young season, with the scoreboard showing 35-6 at the expense of the Van Vleck Leopards. The second consecutive game at home for Boling (1-1) was an emotional one as...
FOOTBALL
kingsburyjournal.com

Lady Bulldogs battle for the win in Howard

The Lady Bulldogs began their volleyball season by traveling to Howard on Tues., Aug. 24. The Bulldogs took to the court as a well-rounded team with a lot of power behind their strong front-row hitters. After a tough first set, they started setting the ball and hitting well in the...
SPORTS
gwinnettprepsports.com

South Gwinnett's ground game fuels win over Central Gwinnett

SNELLVILLE — In the 61st edition of Gwinnett County’s oldest football rivalry, old-school football was the story of the night. South Gwinnett only completed two passes in the game, but it backed up over 200 rushing yards against Lithonia last week with a whopping 362 more in a 32-0 victory over Central Gwinnett at Richard Snell Community Stadium on Friday. The Comets picked up their fourth consecutive win in the rivalry and second consecutive shutout after a 21-0 win at Central last season.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
mahometdaily.com

Bulldog softball picks up two wins over St. Matthew and GCMS

The Bulldogs achieved a season-high for runs scored in a game on Wednesday (Sept. 1) by virtue of a 21-11 triumph at home over Champaign St. Matthew. Ava Yeakel was 4-for-5 in the game for M-S. Teammate Kalista Granadino stole eight bases. Granadino, Adrian Rhodes and Brooklyn Tuttle all had at least two hits in the win.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
dawgpost.com

Legge's Thoughts: What the Georgia Bulldogs' win over Clemson Means

CHARLOTTE - The Georgia Bulldogs’ manhandling of No. 3 Clemson Saturday did a lot to prove the program’s critics wrong - and to cast doubt on the future of Clemson’s impressive run since 2015. First things first, it should be noted that a win over the No. 3 team in...
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy