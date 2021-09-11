CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visualization and Analysis of Whole Depot Adipose Tissue Neural Innervation

By Jake W. Willows, School of Biology and Ecology, University of Maine, Orono ME
cell.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhole depot adipose tissue innervation was imaged and quantified by a novel method. Numerous aspects of adipose nerve heterogeneity were observed by microscopy. We have identified a nerve terminal in adipose, the neuro-adipose nexus. Summary. Little is known about the diversity and function of adipose tissue nerves, due in part...

www.cell.com

MedicalXpress

New immunotherapy method targets tumor tissue only

Immunotherapy drugs are promising new weapons in the fight against cancer, but they are so strong that they can be toxic to the rest of the human body. The basic idea behind immunotherapy drugs is simple. Doctors inject special kinds of drugs, especially proteins such as antibodies and cytokines prepared or modified in a lab, into a patient, where they activate the patient's immune cells—T-cells, NK cells, and so on—and help these cells fight the tumor. In short, immunotherapy drugs work like a powerful cocktail that boosts a patient's own immune system.
CANCER
Nature.com

Brown adipose tissue monocytes support tissue expansion

Monocytes are part of the mononuclear phagocytic system. Monocytes play a central role during inflammatory conditions and a better understanding of their dynamics might open therapeutic opportunities. In the present study, we focused on the characterization and impact of monocytes on brown adipose tissue (BAT) functions during tissue remodeling. Single-cell RNA sequencing analysis of BAT immune cells uncovered a large diversity in monocyte and macrophage populations. Fate-mapping experiments demonstrated that the BAT macrophage pool requires constant replenishment from monocytes. Using a genetic model of BAT expansion, we found that brown fat monocyte numbers were selectively increased in this scenario. This observation was confirmed using a CCR2-binding radiotracer and positron emission tomography. Importantly, in line with their tissue recruitment, blood monocyte counts were decreased while bone marrow hematopoiesis was not affected. Monocyte depletion prevented brown adipose tissue expansion and altered its architecture. Podoplanin engagement is strictly required for BAT expansion. Together, these data redefine the diversity of immune cells in the BAT and emphasize the role of monocyte recruitment for tissue remodeling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

BMP8 and activated brown adipose tissue in human newborns

The classical dogma states that brown adipose tissue (BAT) plays a major role in the regulation of temperature in neonates. However, although BAT has been studied in infants for more than a century, the knowledge about its physiological features at this stage of life is rather limited. This has been mainly due to the lack of appropriate investigation methods, ethically suitable for neonates. Here, we have applied non-invasive infrared thermography (IRT) to investigate neonatal BAT activity. Our data show that BAT temperature correlates with body temperature and that mild cold stimulus promotes BAT activation in newborns. Notably, a single short-term cold stimulus during the first day of life improves the body temperature adaption to a subsequent cold event. Finally, we identify that bone morphogenic protein 8B (BMP8B) is associated with the BAT thermogenic response in neonates. Overall, our data uncover key features of the setup of BAT thermogenesis in newborns.
SCIENCE
cell.com

Molecular structures of human ACAT2 disclose mechanism for selective inhibition

Structure of ACAT2-bound PPPA reveals a mechanism for selective inhibition. The entry site of the catalytic core is occupied by a cholesterol molecule. Mutations within cholesterol entry or allosteric sites abolish ACAT2 activity. Endoplasmic reticulum-localized acyl-CoA:cholesterol acyltransferases (ACAT), including ACAT1 and ACAT2, convert cholesterol to cholesteryl esters that become incorporated...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The dynamic tracking of tissue-specific secretory proteins

Researchers have presented a method for profiling tissue-specific secretory proteins in live mice. This method is expected to be applicable to various tissues or disease models for investigating biomarkers or therapeutic targets involved in disease progression. This research was reported in Nature Communications on September 1. Secretory proteins released into...
SCIENCE
cell.com

A PtdIns(3,4,5)P dispersal switch engages cell ratcheting at specific cell surfaces

JAK/STAT signaling controls a medial signal for ratcheting engagement. Force generation in epithelial tissues is often pulsatile, with actomyosin networks generating contractile forces before cyclically disassembling. This pulsed nature of cytoskeletal forces implies that there must be ratcheting mechanisms that drive processive transformations in cell shape. Previous work has shown that force generation is coordinated with endocytic remodeling; however, how ratcheting becomes engaged at specific cell surfaces remains unclear. Here, we report that PtdIns(3,4,5)P3 is a critical lipid-based cue for ratcheting engagement. The Sbf RabGEF binds to PIP3, and disruption of PIP3 reveals a dramatic switching behavior in which medial ratcheting is activated and epithelial cells begin globally constricting apical surfaces. PIP3 enrichments are developmentally regulated, with mesodermal cells having high apical PIP3 while germband cells have higher interfacial PIP3. Finally, we show that JAK/STAT signaling constitutes a second pathway that combinatorially regulates Sbf/Rab35 recruitment. Our results elucidate a complex lipid-dependent regulatory machinery that directs ratcheting engagement in epithelial tissues.
SCIENCE
Science
cell.com

Promotion and suppression of single-molecule conductance by quantum interference in macrocyclic circuits

Single-molecule macrocyclic circuits have been constructed with tetracationic cyclophanes. The electron transport in tetracationic cyclophanes is LUMO dominated. Single-molecule conductors and insulators can be made from tetracationic cyclophanes. Single-molecule electronics is a sub-field of nanoelectronics in which individual devices are formed from single molecules placed between source and drain electrodes....
SCIENCE
cell.com

Statistically derived geometrical landscapes capture principles of decision-making dynamics during cell fate transitions

Quantified effect of signaling on fate decisions in an in vitro differentiation system. Constructed a Waddingtonian-like dynamical landscape model from the quantitative data. Identified two fundamentally distinct types of binary cell fate decisions. •. Landscape recapitulated experimental data and predicted new experimental outcomes. Summary. Fate decisions in developing tissues involve...
SCIENCE
cell.com

Parasitic modulation of host development by ubiquitin-independent protein degradation

Phytoplasma SAP05 proteins bind plant SPL and GATA transcription factors and RPN10. SAP05 mediates degradation of SPLs and GATAs in a ubiquitin-independent manner. SAP05 decouples plant developmental transitions and induces witches’ broom symptoms. •. Engineering of plant RPN10 confers resistance to SAP05 activities. Summary. Certain obligate parasites induce complex and...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Finally Find Missing Matter of the Universe

You may have already guessed that there’s a lot of matter in the Universe. Each of us is living proof that there’s matter in nature, some more than others. As why this matter exists in the first place is still pretty much a mystery; scientists still learn a lot about chemical elements and their way of acting.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Wild Experiment Coaxes Liquids Into Amazing Square And Hexagonal Shapes

By disrupting the thermodynamic equilibrium of liquids, physicists have made them behave quite differently from how they do in nature – managing to coax liquids into straight-sided squares and hexagons, and patterns of lattices. This is not just fascinating for its own sake, but could help us better understand how liquids behave under different conditions – which has implications for a range of fields, from physics to medical research. "Things in equilibrium tend to be quite boring," said physicist Jaakko Timonen of Aalto University in Finland. "It's fascinating to drive systems out of equilibrium and see if the non-equilibrium structures can be controlled...
CHEMISTRY
towardsdatascience.com

Iterative Pruning Methods for Artificial Neural Networks in Julia

In recent years, deep learning models have become more popular within real-time embedded applications. In particular, these models have become fundamental in several fields ranging from natural language processing to computer vision. The increases of computational power have been advantageous to face practical challenges that have been resolved by adopting extensive neural networks; as the network grows more in-depth, the model size also increases, introducing redundant parameters which do not contribute towards the specified output. Recently, researchers have focused on different methods on how to reduce storage and computational power by pruning excess parameters without compromising performance.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
stmarynow.com

Physical therapy can help soft tissue injuries

Soft tissue injuries are more common than people may realize. In fact, anyone with an undiagnosed pain in his or her body may be suffering from a soft tissue injury. According to Delaware Integrative Healthcare, bone injuries garner significant attention because broken bones and fractures can be very serious. But soft tissue injuries, when left untreated, also can be troublesome and jeopardize individuals’ athletic pursuits.
FITNESS
cell.com

Photoredox-Catalyzed Multicomponent Petasis Reaction in Batch and Continuous Flow with Alkyl Boronic Acids

Boronic acids as alkyl radical precursors under mild reaction conditions. Photo-flow chemistry application for Petasis reaction. Multicomponent reactions (MCRs) are ideal platforms for the generation of a wide variety of organic scaffolds in a convergent and atom-economical manner. Many strategies for the generation of highly substituted and diverse structures have been developed and among these, the Petasis reaction represents a viable reaction manifold for the synthesis of substituted amines via coupling of an amine, an aldehyde and a boronic acid (BA). Despite its synthetic utility, the inherent drawbacks associated with the traditional two-electron Petasis reaction have stimulated continuous research towards more facile and tolerant methodologies. In this regard, we present the use of free alkyl boronic acids as effective radical precursors in this MCR through a single-electron transfer mechanism under mild reaction conditions. We have further demonstrated its applicability to photo-flow reactors, facilitating the reaction scale-up for the rapid assembly of complex molecular structures.
CHEMISTRY
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a new method to block pain

In a new study from King’s College London and elsewhere, researchers found that low levels of electrical current can be used to inhibit pain signals in nerves from ever reaching the brain. This results in a strong decrease in the levels of pain experienced by people. Previous studies have shown...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Distinct neural sources underlying visual word form processing as revealed by steady state visual evoked potentials (SSVEP)

EEG has been central to investigations of the time course of various neural functions underpinning visual word recognition. Recently the steady-state visual evoked potential (SSVEP) paradigm has been increasingly adopted for word recognition studies due to its high signal-to-noise ratio. Such studies, however, have been typically framed around a single source in the left ventral occipitotemporal cortex (vOT). Here, we combine SSVEP recorded from 16 adult native English speakers with a data-driven spatial filtering approach—Reliable Components Analysis (RCA)—to elucidate distinct functional sources with overlapping yet separable time courses and topographies that emerge when contrasting words with pseudofont visual controls. The first component topography was maximal over left vOT regions with a shorter latency (approximately 180 ms). A second component was maximal over more dorsal parietal regions with a longer latency (approximately 260 ms). Both components consistently emerged across a range of parameter manipulations including changes in the spatial overlap between successive stimuli, and changes in both base and deviation frequency. We then contrasted word-in-nonword and word-in-pseudoword to test the hierarchical processing mechanisms underlying visual word recognition. Results suggest that these hierarchical contrasts fail to evoke a unitary component that might be reasonably associated with lexical access.
SCIENCE

