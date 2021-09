Sam Howell failed to beat Virginia in his first two attempts as North Carolina’s starting quarterback, but the losses were hardly his fault. The potential first-round NFL Draft pick has thrown for 796 yards and eight touchdowns in two games against the Cavaliers, with six of the eight touchdowns coming on plays of at least 30 yards. Howell averages 20.9 yards per completion against the Wahoos.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO