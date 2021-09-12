CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An illustration of resilience and hope, in the face of anti-Asian hate

By MK Luff
UN News Centre
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rise in hate crimes against people of Asian and Pacific Island heritage in the United States since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, inspired artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya to produce vibrant artworks featuring people of Asian heritage. Displayed in public spaces around New York City, the images, and the messages they convey, have made headlines around the world.

news.un.org

