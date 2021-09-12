CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Truex Jr. Claims Spot in Round 2 of NASCAR Cup Playoffs With Win at Richmond

By Al Pearce
Autoweek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo more drivers did well enough Saturday night at Richmond Raceway to advance into Round 2 of the four-round NASCAR Championship Playoff Series. Regardless of what happens in next weekend’s 500-lap race at Bristol, Tennessee, five-time regular-season race winner Kyle Larson and Federated Auto Parts 400 winner Martin Truex Jr. are assured of advancing into the next round. That three-race series includes Las Vegas on Sept. 26, Talladega on Oct. 3, and the Charlotte Roval on Oct. 10.

