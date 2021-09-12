CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘People will be shocked’: Glen Ballard on the new Back to the Future musical

By James Hall
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The movie has become part of pop culture,” says Glen Ballard in an art deco lounge in the bowels of the Adelphi Theatre on London’s Strand. “So you have to tread somewhat lightly.”. The movie in question is Back to the Future, the 1985 time travel caper in which Michael...

Variety

Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ Gets Remake at Warner Bros. Written by Tony Nominee Matthew López (EXCLUSIVE)

Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright of “The Inheritance,” has been hired to write a reimagining of the iconic Whitney Houston film “The Bodyguard” at Warner Bros. The new movie will be inspired by the 1992 romantic drama, which starred Houston and Kevin Costner. The original grossed more than $400 million at the worldwide box office and has what is considered the bestselling movie soundtrack of all time, with several chart-topping original songs from Houston. Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing the new film. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will executive produce. Kasdan was the writer-producer...
MOVIES
washingtoninformer.com

Rick James Documentary Dives Deeper Than Rump-Shaking Hits

At the height of his chart-topping career at Motown in the late 1970s through the 1980s, Rick James was considered the artist that saved the giant 1960s R&B record label. The documentary “Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James” tells all before and after the height of his success. The director and executive producer Sacha Jenkins assembled an impressive range of footage and commentators that will keep you engaged and doing a lot of chair dancing. The film premieres on Sept. 30 on Showtime.
MOVIES
MLive.com

‘Don’t Stop Believin’: Journey is back with a new lineup, music

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Journey’s members have a simple message for those who figured it was a band least likely to headline at Lollapalooza, a festival that’s long celebrated the current and cutting edge. Don’t stop believin’. The group, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee in 2017, indeed won...
MUSIC
MotorBiscuit

A Back to the Future DeLorean SuperFan’s Huge Role In the Musical

Back to the Future was the highest-grossing movie of 1985, and it’s still a popular movie today. One of the most memorable features of the film is the time-machine DeLorean, which transports Marty McFly and Doc Brown back (and forth) in time. Now that the popular science fiction movie has been made into a musical, the Back to the Future DeLoran has been brought to the stage. With the help of a DeLorean superfan, the DeLorean in Back to the Future: the Musical is as accurately portrayed as ever.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

Janet Jackson Reveals First Trailer for New Documentary

On her official Twitter account, the iconic artist Janet Jackson has shared the first teaser for her upcoming Lifetime and A&E documentary Janet. The teaser for the two-night event features some key figures in Jackson’s life, among these family members such as her brother Tito Jackson and friends and fellow celebrities such as Paula Abdul, Missy Elliot, and Mariah Carey. Both artists had nothing but praise for Jackson. “She is a force to be reckoned with”, said Abdul. In contrast to this empowering statement, Tito Jackson had the endearing words to add: “She will always be my baby sister”.
CELEBRITIES
CHICAGO READER

Back to the future with Mr. Burns

Midway through the first act of Anne Washburn’s Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play, one of the characters observes, “People are not competent. Can I just say that? People are not competent.”. Given that the character is one of a handful of survivors of a massive string of nuclear meltdowns that...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

London’s ‘Back To The Future’ Musical Opens Tonight Without Roger Bart: Star Tests Positive For Covid-19

The West End opening night of the new Back to the Future – The Musical will be without its usual Doc Brown: Actor Roger Bart has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be temporarily replaced by his understudy at the Adelphi Theatre. Deadline has confirmed the situation. Bart had already performed several shows for critics, so at least some of the reviews expected later tonight and tomorrow will reference Bart’s starring performance. For opening night tonight, at least, Bart will be replaced by understudy Mark Oxtoby, making his debut in the role. The musical, with a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, is based on the director Robert Zemeckis’ 1985 sci-fi comedy starring Michael J. Fox and, in the Doc Brown role, Christopher Lloyd. In the musical, Fox’s Marty McFly role is played by Olly Dobson. Bart is one of the busiest stage performances on both Broadway and the West End, with credits including The Producers, Young Frankenstein, Disaster! and Hercules, among many others. Here’s a trailer for the musical:
THEATER & DANCE
TODAY.com

ABBA is back with new music, a new 'digital' show and a new look

ABBA is taking fans on a fantastic new "Voyage," and on Thursday issued an invitation for everyone to come along for the ride!. With a series of tweets, a news release, videos and a livestream, the classic Swedish pop band (who can count Cher as one of their true fans) lived up to the teasing social media messages they sent out over the weekend by announcing a new album, a new "digital" performance, a new look and a music video all in one fell swoop.
MUSIC
NewsTimes

Dionne Warwick, star of a new documentary, keeps smiling

The first standing ovation Dionne Warwick ever received was as a 6-year-old, when her reverend grandfather brought her up to the pulpit of the St. Luke’s AME Church in Newark, New Jersey, where she sang “Jesus Loves Me” for a rapt congregation. Warwick's most recent standing ovation, though, was on...
NEWARK, NJ
justjaredjr.com

The Wanted Are BACK Together, Announce Greatest Hits Album & New Music!

After seven long years, The Wanted are officially back together!!. The boy band from the UK – Max George, Tom Parker, Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness and Siva Kaneswaran – have all reunited and will be releasing new music. They not only announced their reunion and new music, but they will...
MUSIC
tworivertimes.com

Entertainer Christina Bianco Reopens Holmdel’s Broadway at the Barn

It couldn’t have been more perfect casting when Christina Bianco played the iconic role of Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl” at Paris’ Theatre Marigny. The critics and audience agreed, as she was awarded the Trophee De Le Comedie Musicale for her performance. “Fanny Brice is larger than life, and that’s...
THEATER & DANCE
Vibe

Whitney Houston’s 1992 Blockbuster ‘The Bodyguard’ Remake In The Works

A reimagining of The Bodyguard, famously starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, has been picked up by Warner Bros. Matthew López, a Tony-nominated playwright, has been hired to write said remake. The 1992 romantic drama centers around Houston, a pop superstar, who hires Costner, a bodyguard, for protection, and they inevitably fall in love. As Variety reports, the original film garnered over $400 million worldwide at the box office and its soundtrack—which is considered to be the bestselling soundtrack of all time—features several hits from the late icon including her timeless rendition of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” Lawrence Kasdan,...
MOVIES
CBS Minnesota

How Did Bob Dylan, Prince Rank On Updated Rolling Stone List Of All-Time Top 500 Songs?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last time Rolling Stone magazine compiled its list of the top 500 songs of all-time (meaning the last 60 or 70 years, in practice), Minnesota’s own Bob Dylan stood at the top of the heap with his signature song “Like a Rolling Stone.” But in 2021, that stone has decidedly rolled out of the #1 spot, making way for Aretha Franklin’s anthemic “Respect.” Rolling Stone argued it was Franklin’s first number-one hit and the single that established her as the Queen of Soul. Dylan’s song managed to hold onto a spot in the top five, though, surrounded by...
ENTERTAINMENT
947wls.com

ABBA is back with new music and an upcoming motion capture concert

The whole world seemed to want it, and now it’s here: ABBA has returned, and they’re releasing their first album in 40 YEARS. It’s called “Voyage,” and it’ll be out November 5th. The dropped TWO new singles yesterday, “I Still Have Faith in You,” and “Don’t Shut me Down.”. Next...
MUSIC
Dispatch

ABBA is back! 'Dancing Queen' band announces first new music in 4 decades, virtual concert.

LONDON — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
MUSIC
SFGate

Janet Jackson Announces First New Album Since 2015

Janet Jackson announced that she will release a new album in 2022, and that a new single will arrive by the end of this year via her label, Rhythm Nation Records. Jackson offered no additional details about the forthcoming single, although she did reveal production credits for the album, which will be her first since 2015’s Unbreakable. The album will find her reuniting with production/songwriting duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, as well as collaborating with Darrel Randle, Ralph Johnson (a founding member of Earth, Wind & Fire), Siedah Garret, and Marcel East.
CELEBRITIES

