Florida State

LOOK: Gators react on Twitter as No. 13 Florida beats South Floirda 42-20 in Tampa

By Jake Winderman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 13 Florida Gators now have two games under their belt this season, but plenty of questions still persist at quarterback headed into next Saturday’s showdown against No. 1 Alabama. Redshirt junior Emory Jones and redshirt freshmen Anthony Richardson once again split time under center with Jones getting the lion’s share of reps at quarterback as Florida won 42-20 in Tampa.

AllGators

Mullen Updates Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson's Status

The updates regarding Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson's hamstring injury continue to be positive as Florida's week three contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide inches closer. Head coach Dan Mullen told media during Wednesday's SEC teleconference that Richardson has practiced every day in preparation for this Saturday's game and that he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Florida Gators football: Tim Tebow sees 'freak' Anthony Richardson emerging as QB alongside Emory Jones

The Florida Gators kick off their 2021 college football season Saturday when they host the Florida Atlantic Owls for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on SEC Network, and redshirt junior Emory Jones enters as an experienced quarterback in fourth-year head coach Dan Mullen's offense. However, according to Florida legend and SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow, redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson is a name worth knowing as the fall progresses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Florida Football
Florida Sports
Sports
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Football
Alabama State
fox35orlando.com

UF Gators beat Florida Atlantic 35-14 as Richardson shines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida coach Dan Mullen insists he has no quarterback controversy: Emory Jones is the starter, and Anthony Richardson remains the backup following a 35-14 victory against Florida Atlantic on Saturday night in which one clearly outplayed the other. Jones was far from sharp in the Swamp, finishing...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Herald

QB debate continues as No. 13 Florida routs USF 42-20

TAMPA, Fla. -- Starter Emory Jones or backup Anthony Richardson. Florida coach Dan Mullen insists the 13th-ranked Gators (2-0) don't have a quarterback controversy or a reason to change the depth chart after Richardson outplayed Jones for the second straight game in a 42-20 rout of South Florida on Saturday.
FLORIDA STATE
onlygators.com

Florida score, takeaways: Emory Jones struggles, Anthony Richardson shines as No. 13 Gators beat FAU

The way the No. 13 Florida Gators opened the 2021 college football season on Saturday night was both completely expected and naturally frustrating. While any team trying to ingratiate a new quarterback after losing nearly 75% of its offense from a year ago is bound for struggles, Florida believed it had the right guy to take over where Kyle Trask left off, even if his skillset was not identical.
FLORIDA STATE
onlygators.com

Florida Football Friday Final: No. 13 Gators enter Week 2 with questions to answer at South Florida

When a top 25 SEC team wins its opening week game by three touchdowns, the atmosphere surrounding the program entering Week 2 should be one of positivity. That’s now how things generally work for the Florida Gators. As No. 13 Florida gears up for its neutral-site (technically, road) showdown with the South Florida Bulls down the road in Tampa, the Gators are still hoping to find themselves.
FLORIDA STATE
Tim Tebow
Cam Newton
Dan Mullen
AllGators

Photo Gallery: Florida Gators 42-20 Win Over USF

The Florida Gators reached their second win of the 2021 season by defeating the USF Bulls in Tampa on Saturday afternoon. The victory also served as Dan Mullen's 100th career win as a head coach, and his 31st while leading the Gators. You can find some of the best photos...
TAMPA, FL
floridagators.com

FINAL: Florida 42, South Florida 20

A quick wrap of UF's road win over USF in Tampa Saturday. WHAT HAPPENED: Dueling quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson accounted for 500 yards and five touchdowns Saturday, as the 13th-ranked Gators used a first-half QB stampede to overwhelm the host Bulls Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Jones, the fourth-year junior and starter through two games, completed 14 of 22 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown, but also had a pair of second-half interceptions and failed to score after a first-and-goal from the USF 7 early in the fourth quarter. Richardson, the fab redshirt freshman, had the better all-around afternoon, adding another 152 yards and two scores through the air (on just three attempts, all completions), including bombs of 75 and 41 in the first half to help the Gators cruise to a 35-3 lead at intermission, thanks to TDs on five consecutive possessions, and a total-yards advantage of 373-128 through the two periods. The only UF scoring drive of the second half was an 80-yard touchdown run by ... wait for it ... Richardson, who a week ago had a 73-yard touchdown run in the season opener against Florida Atlantic. When the final gun sounded, UF had out-gained USF 666 yards to 283 in what was the Gators' first in-state road game against an opponent other than Florida State or Miami since coming here to play the University of Tampa in 1945. Jones had a 35-yard TD throw to sophomore Xzavier Henderson as well as 11 rushes for 82 yards, including a 33-yard run on an option keeper in the first half. Unfortunately, he also threw those two third-quarter picks that set up the Bulls for 10 points in the period. Richardson fired a 75-yard touchdown to Jacob Copeland on his first snap of the game and later in the second quarter faked a run and dropped to hoist a 41-yard touchdown to Copeland, who caught just one pass for 15 yards last week. He found Copeland again for a 36-yard completion to the USF 7 early in the fourth period, but by-rule had to leave the game after the play because his helmet came off. With Jones back in, the Gators failed to score on the drive. The next Florida score came on Richardson's 80-yard keeper with 10:29 to go in the game. He with four carries for 115 yards and a score before leaving the game after his TD run with what appeared to be a hamstring strain or cramp. Defensively, the Gators gave up some plays here and there, but it was a better showing than a week ago (when FAU tallied 386 yards and a couple TDs). For what it's worth, South Florida outscored Florida 17-7 after intermission.
FLORIDA STATE
Alligator Army

Florida 42, USF 20: Gators trample Bulls early, stumble in second half

At halftime in Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Florida led USF 35-3 and all seemed right with the Gators’ world, thanks to Emory Jones rebounding from a rocky start against FAU and Anthony Richardson continuing to supply more dynamite than the Acme Corporation ever did to Wile E. Coyote. By...
FLORIDA STATE
chatsports.com

Gators ride backup QB Anthony Richardson to 42-20 rout of USF before redshirt freshman limps off field

TAMPA — Florida backup quarterback Anthony Richardson put on another dazzling performance to lead the No. 13 Gators to a 42-20 win Saturday against USF in Tampa. Richardson also took away the breath of Gator Nation when the big-play redshirt freshman walked gingerly off the field following an 80-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter to cap another big day off the bench.
COLLEGE SPORTS
inallkindsofweather.com

Game day: Florida Gators at South Florida Bulls Preview

Gameday is once again upon us! This time, the Florida Gators will face the South Florida Bulls in a quasi-road game where the stands promise to feature as much orange and blue as green and gold- if not more. Amidst what some people deem to be a quarterback controversy between...
FLORIDA STATE
AllGators

Five Takeaways From the Florida Gators 42-20 Triumph Over USF

The Florida Gators are onto Alabama, set to host the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide this Saturday after beginning their season with comfortable wins over Florida Atlantic and USF. Entering the biggest game of the year, Florida has awarded players well beyond its starting lineup game reps in order to field its best squad against the Crimson Tide. That has allowed quarterback Anthony Richardson to make a name for himself, the No. 2 cornerback battle to continue playing out, and players in key positions to gain experience in case they are needed moving forward.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Florida-USF: Emory Jones, Anthony Richardson put Gators QB competition on display in 42-20 rout of Bulls

The No. 13 Florida Gators kept the train rolling on Saturday afternoon. They traveled down to Tampa Bay and defeated USF 42-20 to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Gators started rolling in the first half after punting on their opening possession and other than the blowout victory, the game was highlighted by both Florida quarterbacks. Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson both played and had their fair share of highlight plays.
COLLEGE SPORTS

