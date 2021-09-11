ZAPAD 2021 Brief
ZAPAD 2021 is scheduled for 10-16 September. ZAPAD (the Russian word for “west”) is a quadrennial component of annual joint strategic exercises (SSU – sovmestnyye strategicheskiye ucheniya) which rotate between Eastern, Central, Southern, and Western (Zapadnyy) Military Districts (MD). Northern Fleet, officially designated the fifth military district on 1 January 2021, is not yet integrated into the annual strategic exercise rotation but participated concurrently in ZAPAD 2017 and will again this year.www.usni.org
