ZAPAD 2021 Brief

The Kremlin shakes the West as Putin touts his fear-inducing nuclear torpedo exposed by satellite intel recently. Recent events from the HMS Defender, with activity from NATO fleets in the Black Sea, Crimean waters, have prompted the Russian leader to broadcast new weaponry to the NATO alliance, especially the US. An image of a colossal torpedo armed with a nuclear warhead that the Russian forces possess is causing concern for western strategists.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO