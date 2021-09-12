CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Doege, Greene, Wright shine, WVU trounces Long Island 66-0

By JOHN RABY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDgMZ_0btZ2QTv00
1 of 7

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jarret Doege threw three touchdown passes, Winston Wright returned a kickoff for another score and West Virginia beat Long Island 66-0 Saturday night.

The Mountaineers (1-1) bounced back from a dull effort last week at Maryland with 542 yards of offense against a Championship Subdivision team with back-to-back games looming against ranked opponents.

Leddie Brown and backup quarterback Garrett Greene each ran for two scores for West Virginia, which got TDs on seven of its first eight possessions.

It marked the most points scored by the Mountaineers since they beat Baylor 70-63 in 2012.

West Virginia coach Neal Brown complained a few weeks ago about how college teams don’t have the luxury that NFL and high school teams do in the preseason by scrimmaging other teams.

Saturday might have been the next closest thing.

“One thing I was proud of our team of, we played quality football,” Brown said. “It wasn’t sloppy.”

Doege threw scoring tosses of 39 yards to Sean Ryan and 18 and 15 yards to Sam James. James’ second TD catch came after Sean Martin recovered a fumble at the Long Island 21.

Wright, who had a school-record 217 yards in kickoff returns last week, made good on his only chance Saturday, returning the opening kick 90 yards for a touchdown.

West Virginia was methodical in its approach. While they were helped by several short punts, the Mountaineers had to work for some of their scores, needing 11 plays or more on three touchdown drives.

Doege converted a fourth-down pass to keep alive a 14-play drive in the first quarter, and Greene directed a 13-play TD drive in the second quarter, which included his 28-yard pass to Isaiah Eskdale on fourth down.

Before 50,911 fans, West Virginia’s defense limited Long Island (0-2) to 95 total yards after giving up 496 at Maryland last week. Attendance at WVU home games was severely restricted last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“You just feel their energy, and it just gives you more energy,” said West Virginia defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor.

Long Island interim coach Jonathan Gill said it was difficult to prepare for the speed, size and physical play of a major-college opponent.

“You can practice any way you want,” Gill said, “but it’s like going to the major leagues.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Long Island: The Sharks punted on 10 of their 13 possessions. The others resulted in a lost fumble, a botched field goal try and the end of the game.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers seemed to get plenty accomplished, including a confidence boost. But there is more to do on both the offensive and defensive lines, and Leddie Brown is averaging just 3 yards per carry through two games. And whether Greene gets more significant work the rest of the season remains to be seen.

IN MEMORIUM

Chris Gray, a backup quarterback at West Virginia from 1987 to 1991, was remembered in an end-zone tribute attended by his family at the end of the first quarter. Gray died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City.

Also honored in a scoreboard tribute were fallen New York City firefighters Durrell “Bronko” Pearsall and Keith Glascoe. Pearsall was an offensive linemen for LIU’s predecessor, C.W. Post, from 1988-91. Glascoe’s son, Owen Glascoe, is a junior wide receiver at Long Island and was one of the team’s captains Saturday.

Another brief scoreboard tribute honored the late coach Bobby Bowden, who had a 42-26 record at West Virginia from 1970-75 before leading Florida State to two national championships. Fans gave Bowden, who died last month at age 91, a standing ovation afterward.

THE KIDS CAN PLAY

Greene, who carried the ball just once in the past year, led West Virginia with 98 yards on 14 carries, including TD runs of 3 and 13 yards. Backup running backs Justin Johnson Jr., Tony Mathis Jr. and A’varius Sparrow also got their first carries of the season while third-string quarterback Will Crowder also saw some action.

Long Island plays its third straight game on the road to start the season when it travels next Saturday to Miami, Ohio.

West Virginia hosts No. 19 Virginia Tech next Saturday, followed by the Big 12 opener Sept. 25 at No. 2 Oklahoma.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
wvgazettemail.com

Chuck Landon: WVU's Winston has the 'Wright Stuff'

Winston Wright never will be confused with Chuck Yeager, but the kickoff returner and the famous pilot do have one thing is common. They both possess the “Right Stuff.” Or, perhaps, it should be the “Wright Stuff.”. Either way, West Virginia University’s star wide receiver and kickoff returner is making...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Paul Finebaum names top candidates to replace Clay Helton at USC

ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum joined Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman on ESPN Tuesday morning to discuss the USC coaching change. After news broke Monday that the school would move on from Clay Helton, everyone in the college football world developed a shortlist of potential candidates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
FanBuzz

The 10 Best Marching Bands in College Football, Ranked

Marching bands are the pride of college football. They remind us why we love our favorite program while leading us to the rhythm of our alma mater’s fight song. A good halftime show is nothing without the built-in pageantry. It’s boring and lame, like reading your vacuum’s owner’s manual. Drum majors make sure we aren’t let down. They lead the band with high struts, waving arms and wearing suits that give me second-hand heat exhaustion.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Bowden
Person
Neal Brown
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: WVU Names Starting Quarterback for Long Island University Game

Morgantown, West Virginia – Despite an absolutely atrocious performance against Maryland in the season opener, it appears that Jarret Doege will remain the starting quarterback for the West Virginia Mountaineers this weekend against Long Island University. Doege was listed as the starter on the updated depth chart released moments ago....
MORGANTOWN, WV
USA Today

USC could hire a coach away from Oregon -- but it's not Mario Cristobal

Mario Cristobal emerged on Monday afternoon as a possible candidate to replace Clay Helton at USC. Given Urban Meyer’s name was part of the social media buzz following Helton’s dismissal, all sorts of names are going to be mentioned. That doesn’t mean those names should be taken seriously. Urban Meyer...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#College Football#American Football#Doege Greene#Wvu#Ap#Mountaineers#Baylor 70 63#The World Trade Center#C W Post#Florida State#Td#Crowder#Virginia Tech
The Spun

Look: Tweet From Legendary Oklahoma Coach Is Going Viral

Oklahoma legend Barry Switzer is pretty active on Twitter for his age, but fans are a bit confused by his latest tweet. Switzer, 83, is fairly active on Twitter. He has over 100,000 followers and likes to talk mostly about football. On Thursday morning, Switzer took to Twitter and posted...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WDTV

WVU Men’s Soccer ties 0-0 with Loyola after Double OT

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Men’s Soccer looked to continue their undefeated streak this evening against Loyola. After a penalty heavy match, the Mountaineers and Greyhounds ended regular gameplay tied 0-0. After double overtime, the score still stood. West Virginia is now 3-0-1 and will be back in Dlesk on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scarlet Nation

Locker Room Report: Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA – North Carolina came into Friday night’s game at Virginia Tech ranked in the top 10 of both major polls, but left Lane Stadium with a loss in a 17-10 defeat to the Hokies. UNC struggled much of the night moving the ball, as Sam Howell threw three...
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

572K+
Followers
314K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy