Maryland football gave its fans quite the treat with a six-point win over West Virginia in its season-opener in College Park on Sept. 4. The Terps had the chance to play in front of a packed house at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium for the first time in a very long time, and they certainly did not disappoint. It was a hard-fought victory for this Maryland team and it successfully avenged its 45-6 road loss to the Mountaineers back in 2015.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO