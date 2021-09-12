Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeat Saskatchewan Roughriders for 2nd straight Banjo Bowl title

The BC Lions hit an important pair of firsts in their season on Saturday night with their 45-13 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS. The team is on its first winning streak of the season, having swept the REDBLACKS in a pair of games in a three-week span. With that second win, the Lions are over the .500 mark for the first time this season, now sitting at 3-2. The REDBLACKS are on the other side of that fortune, now sitting at 1-4.

