Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeat Saskatchewan Roughriders for 2nd straight Banjo Bowl title
A trio of rushing touchdowns by Sean McGuire secured the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ second-straight Banjo Bowl title after defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders 33-9. The Bomber’s offence built a 12-9 lead early on in the game and relied on the abilities of their defence to hold the Riders off the board. The second half would see no difference as while 21-straight points built a deficit the Riders wouldn’t be able to surmount.www.americanfootballinternational.com
