Christian Bale and Matt Damon compete against each other

Bale and Damon both want to compete for “Ford vs. Ferrari” for the “Best Actor” award at the Oscars next year. This is unusual, but why actually, who decides?. Those who appear in the same film are usually not nominated in the same category. If there are several Oscar-worthy performances in a project, then they are divided into the different categories: One follows the logic in the film, which in the case of “Le Mans 66 – Ford vs. Ferrari” would mean that Matt Damon in the Category “Best Actor” runs into and Bale into that of “Best Supporting Actor”. This is because Bale’s character works for Damons. This is done for the sake of simplicity. So the two actors don’t have to compete against each other at the Academy Awards.